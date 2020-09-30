JayhawkSlant - D.J. Wesolak hearing from several Kansas coaches

“He's an exciting coach and brings a lot of energy,” Wesolak said of Uzo-Diribe. “He's really cool. From what I've heard and talking to him, he sounds like he's a great coach. He doesn't just coach players to play football, either. He does help you in life, give you advice and tips. And he's a great person.”

“I've talked to Coach Chidera and I reached out to a lot of the coaches at KU,” Wesolak said. “A lot of them have been in contact with me, the defensive coordinator, tight ends coach, and offensive coordinator. They have been watching my film, keeping up with me, making sure to stay in touch, build that relationship and bond.”

On Sept. 1, when college coaches could reach out to recruits in the 2022 class, Wesolak heard from Uzo-Diribe.

The Kansas coaching staff is taking steps to get in with D.J. Wesolak . The defensive end from Missouri has been hearing from several members of the staff led by Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

The Kansas coaches watched Wesolak’s film and shortly after offered him a scholarship. They feel he would fit well into their 3-4 defensive scheme.

“He likes my size at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds and I'm very quick,” Wesolak said. “He said I’m very expressive with my hands. He likes that grit about me. I play with my heart and my passion. He said I'm a well-rounded athlete for my height and weight.”

Wesolak has paid attention to the Kansas program and knows they are trying to turn things around. He likes the direction they are going since Les Miles took over.

“I know they've had their struggles in the past, and they bring in a great coach, like Les Miles,” he said. “I feel like they're going to be on the uprise. And Coach Chidera thinks the same thing. They're just getting started. They have great things ahead of them. I feel like, in the upcoming years they will be a contender.”

According to Wesolak, Kansas, Boston College, Iowa State, and Tennessee are the schools recruiting the hardest. It is still early in the recruiting process and he wants to take his time and get to know the coaches from all the schools.

“I'm going to take it one day at a time,” Wesolak said. “I'm going to let it go. I'm not going to pick a school just because of their name or their record. I'm going to pick the school off of the love they show, if they're going to be real with me, things like that. I’m keeping that relationship and bond with each other and just taking it from there.”