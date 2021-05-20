D'Marion Alexander impressed coaches reached out early
D'Marion Alexander went through a lot in recruiting. After committing to Minnesota he reversed his decision and later gave his pledge to the Jayhawks.
From that point on he stayed loyal with Kansas and signed in December. During the recruiting process Alexander said several times the biggest factors in signing were Les Miles and Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
Fast forward several months after Kansas went through a coaching change, Alexander will be playing for a new staff. His first impressions are very positive after he heard from different coaches and staff members right after they were hired.
Alexander spoke with defensive coordinator Brian Borland, linebackers coach Chris Simpson and Darrell Stuckey, the Director of Football Relations.
“He (Borland) sent all of the defensive players a PowerPoint of how we're going to shape the defense,” Alexander said. “We're changing from a 3-4 to a 4-3, and that plays into my part because this year I was actually in a 4-3 defense with my hand up and my hand down. I also talked to Darrell Stuckey about coming in.”
Alexander welcomes the defensive change because both schemes would fit his game. He can play a traditional linebacker in a 4-3 or come off the edge. Borland said he could fit into different positions and Alexander agrees.
“Since I'm so versatile I could play either one,” he said. “Like this year, I played a little bit of outside backer type, and then I also play like a defensive end type. So that's kind of how they're going to use me this next year I'm pretty sure.”
Simpson, his position coach, also reached out to Alexander to introduce himself and get to know him. It impressed Alexander that Simpson wanted to talk the first day on the job.
“He reached out to me the first day he got into office and we just talked it up,” Alexander said. “We didn't have a lot of time to talk but it was really good. Everybody is trying to get settled in and stuff like that, I like that he wanted to introduce himself on the first day. Honestly, it meant a lot to me.”
Alexander followed the coach search and knew when he reports next month, he will likely have several new coaches on staff.
He was happy to see the process come to an end and is ready to get to work for Leipold.
“It's definitely a relief to finally have a coach in place, a staff in place, and have it final,” he said. “And in the beginning when everything was going on, of course, your mind's blown, you don't really know what the next move is.
“Then when you finally hear that someone is hired, and he has a winning record, and he's turned losing programs around, I mean, that pretty settling for me. I feel pretty great now that everything is under control and we're ready to roll.”
Alexander has talked to several of his teammates who are a part of the 2021 class. Some enrolled in January and went through spring football. Others will join in early June.
“We are ready,” he said. “All the '21 guys are ready to go in and really just get this program to where it's supposed to be. We are ready to give this fan base something to cheer about in football.”