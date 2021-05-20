D'Marion Alexander impressed coaches reached out early

D'Marion Alexander went through a lot in recruiting. After committing to Minnesota he reversed his decision and later gave his pledge to the Jayhawks.

From that point on he stayed loyal with Kansas and signed in December. During the recruiting process Alexander said several times the biggest factors in signing were Les Miles and Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

Fast forward several months after Kansas went through a coaching change, Alexander will be playing for a new staff. His first impressions are very positive after he heard from different coaches and staff members right after they were hired.

Alexander spoke with defensive coordinator Brian Borland, linebackers coach Chris Simpson and Darrell Stuckey, the Director of Football Relations.

“He (Borland) sent all of the defensive players a PowerPoint of how we're going to shape the defense,” Alexander said. “We're changing from a 3-4 to a 4-3, and that plays into my part because this year I was actually in a 4-3 defense with my hand up and my hand down. I also talked to Darrell Stuckey about coming in.”

Alexander welcomes the defensive change because both schemes would fit his game. He can play a traditional linebacker in a 4-3 or come off the edge. Borland said he could fit into different positions and Alexander agrees.

“Since I'm so versatile I could play either one,” he said. “Like this year, I played a little bit of outside backer type, and then I also play like a defensive end type. So that's kind of how they're going to use me this next year I'm pretty sure.”