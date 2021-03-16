JayhawkSlant - D'Marion Alexander likes direction under Emmett Jones

D'Marion Alexander likes direction under Emmett Jones
When D’Marion Alexander signed with Kansas he admitted he was a big fan of Les Miles and his lead recruiter was Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
Alexander inked with the Jayhawks in the early signing period after receiving a lot of interest from college coaches. Fast forward three months later and the coaches who recruited him from Kansas are no longer on staff.
As he thought about his future, he got a lot more clarity after a phone call with interim head coach Emmett Jones.
“We just talked about the future of KU and just grinding,” Alexander said. “Everybody is grinding, and nothing changed yet. We are still in the same position.”
During the recruiting process Alexander said he got to know Jones although he wasn’t technically his lead recruiter. Alexander plays defense and Jones coaches offense, but the two always chatted at times when he was recruited.
“Oh yeah me and Coach Jones we always had a good relationship,” Alexander said. “Every time I was on the phone with Coach Chidera, Coach Jones would come by and talk. And we would chop it up a little bit. Me and Coach Jones, we always had a good relationship and it's only getting better.”
After talking with Jones and discussing the future, Alexander believes the program is going in the right direction and is in a strong position.
“I mean, we're in a good position, if not a better one, because of Jones,” he said. “He's a great coach and an even better recruiter. He’s going to bring them boys in and the energy is crazy, I'm betting you that. Everybody is ready and on board. So, we haven’t missed a beat yet.”
Alexander described his call with Jones as a “heart-to-heart.” He also talked about the 2021 signing class that is very close, and how they have perceived the news with Jones and moving forward.
“I think the main thing we preached to each other was togetherness and continuing to say we're going to get through this,” he said. “Of course, we all had thoughts surrounding this and whatever and whatnot, but I mean, togetherness was the main focus.”
He also had a recent phone with Kwahn Drake and AC Carter and came away with a positive feeling. He just ended basketball season and has already put on five pounds. He admitted it is difficult keeping his weight up during basketball.
In less than three months he will be making his way Lawrence.
“I'm grinding,” he said. “I’ve been in the weight room every day, trying to get bigger and trying to get faster. And that's a dangerous thing, if I get bigger and faster.
“I'm ready. I just got off the phone with Coach Drake. We were just talking about it and I'm ready. I'm ready to book a flight right now. I'm ready to go.”