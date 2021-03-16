JayhawkSlant - D'Marion Alexander likes direction under Emmett Jones

When D’Marion Alexander signed with Kansas he admitted he was a big fan of Les Miles and his lead recruiter was Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

Alexander inked with the Jayhawks in the early signing period after receiving a lot of interest from college coaches. Fast forward three months later and the coaches who recruited him from Kansas are no longer on staff.

As he thought about his future, he got a lot more clarity after a phone call with interim head coach Emmett Jones.

“We just talked about the future of KU and just grinding,” Alexander said. “Everybody is grinding, and nothing changed yet. We are still in the same position.”

During the recruiting process Alexander said he got to know Jones although he wasn’t technically his lead recruiter. Alexander plays defense and Jones coaches offense, but the two always chatted at times when he was recruited.

“Oh yeah me and Coach Jones we always had a good relationship,” Alexander said. “Every time I was on the phone with Coach Chidera, Coach Jones would come by and talk. And we would chop it up a little bit. Me and Coach Jones, we always had a good relationship and it's only getting better.”