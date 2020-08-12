JayhawkSlant - D'Marion Alexander says he's set on Kansas

“They were all excited and just ready for me to get there,” Alexander said. “Coach DJ Eliot told me he’s ready to get there and play now. Every time we talk on the phone, he's telling me, ‘I'm ready for you to come now. I wish you could play now.’ So yeah, everybody's excited down there for me.”

On Wednesday evening, Alexander announced on Instagram that he committed to Kansas.

Alexander said he always kept his relationship going with Chidera Uzo-Diribe even when he was committed to Minnesota.

In April, the Kansas fans had a let down when D’Marion Alexander announced he was going to Minnesota. Several weeks later he had a change of heart and decided to open-up his recruiting and the Kansas coaches were waiting.

One of the biggest factors in gaining Alexander’s commitment was outside linebackers coach Uzo-Diribe. Alexander said it was a bonus that Uzo-Diribe was a standout in college at the position he will play at Kansas.

But it mainly came down to the relationship they built.

“It's real with him and we are like family,” Alexander said. “We text every single day. I FaceTime him every single day. He did a great job.”

When Alexander committed to Minnesota, he reached to Uzo-Diribe to tell him the news. Uzo-Diribe asked what he could have different and Alexander responded saying he would have liked to talk with Les Miles more.

“The minute I decommitted I was on the phone with Coach Miles,” he said.

Alexander narrowed his choices down to Kansas, TCU, and Arizona State after he opened his recruiting.

When it came down to making a decision, Alexander said Kansas was always out in front.

“The coaches were really it,” he said. “Kansas is the only place that I felt comfortable besides Minnesota. So as soon as I de-committed, they already knew what was up. When I decommitted, Coach Chidera knew it was go-time.”

The final road to Kansas took some twists and turns, but Alexander is happy with his final decision.

“It feels great to finally know that I'm set on one school and this is where I'm going,” he said. “And there's no decommitting, this is where I'm going. It feels good to just focus on my senior season and know that I have a place to call home.”