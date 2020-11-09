JayhawkSlant - D'Marion Alexander talks about his visit to Kansas

The outside linebacker from Texas, gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment after decommitting from Minnesota. He held offers from Kansas, Minnesota, Baylor, Arizona State, TCU and several others.

Alexander made the trip by himself and flew back home on Sunday night. One thing he mentioned is how many leaves he saw compared his home in Waco. He said the weather was good and everything about the trip left him with a positive feeling about Kansas.

“It was a great trip,” Alexander said. “I actually love the city. I didn't know that I was going to love it that much. The people and everything were great.”

The NCAA has a rule in place that doesn’t allow recruits to take official visits until 2021. Alexander decided he would visit Kansas on his own dime.

With the early signing day less than two months away, D’Marion Alexander decided he wanted to see his future home.

Since committing he has been in consistent communication with the Kansas coaches. He talks with Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Les Miles several times during the week.

“I talk to the coaches every day and we always have a zoom meeting every week,” Alexander said. “Last week we had a zoom meeting about signing day and stuff like that.”

Alexander has followed the Kansas program through the season. He sees the big picture and knows Les Miles and his staff are bringing in recruits and it will be a process.

“They tell us we are going to change the program,” Alexander said. “And we're just coming in there to get to work. Nothing's going to be handed to us. We already know that. We've been in the drought for a while and I’m just ready to get going.”

Alexander missed some games with a quad contusion, but is back in action and ready to help his team in the state playoffs on Friday night.

“It was hard being away from the game, but I did rehab and got back,” he said. “I just did a lot of rehab to get back on the field as fast as I could and I'm back now and I'm ready. But it was very tough. I was out for about four weeks, but I trained a lot and I was ready to go. I came in with the mindset of, I wasn't going to let the injury take over.”

The next step in recruiting for Alexander will be signing in December. He will finish his senior season playing basketball and enrolling in the summer.

He wants to be part of the turn-around he belives will happen at Kansas.

“I definitely feed off of that,” he said. “I never wanted to be a follower I always wanted to be a leader. So, I just thought that this was the best thing for me to come to a program like this and just change it around.”