“I loved everything about the visit and all of the coaches.” he said. “They have a good nursing program and that’s what I want to go into. Everything stood out to me. It feels great. It is an awesome and fantastic feeling.”

Terry was posing for pictures and spending time with people close to him and broke away to talk about signing with the Jayhawks.

Da’Jon Terry was having a big signing day event around his house on Christmas Eve. Several family members and coaches from Meridian High were on hand as the official word came out he was headed to Kansas.

One of the coaches celebrating his signing was his high school coach Calvin Hampton. It was Hampton who helped Terry come out for football his senior year.

“He’s one of the hardest working players I’ve seen in my 14 years of being at Meridian,” Hampton said. “He is by far one of the most respectful and hardest working young men I’ve ever coached. He’s always going to be on time and one of those kids who will always ask what can he do to get better. In these days and times that is hard to come by.

“His family has done a tremendous job raising him. The only thing I hate is that we only had him for one year and not three. This sky is the limit for him. He is a massive guy with large hands and a big body.”

Terry who is officially listed at 6-foot-4, 350 pounds has only played one year of high school football. However, that doesn’t signify how bright his future can be. Demetrius Hill was his position coach at Meridian High and he has seen a lot of talent under his watch.

He believes Terry can follow the same path as the players he has coached in the past.

“As I told the coaches at Kansas, he is someone who can be developed,” Hill said. “He just needs to be in the right situation. I’ve coached a lot of guys who have been to the league. I have coached four of them in the NFL and another one now at Alabama who will probably go in the first round. Da’Jon has that kind of talent if he is developed the right way. He can be one of those guys sitting there on draft day.”

Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot was the lead recruiter who knew about Terry. Hill also believes the Jayhawks have the right head coach in Les Miles.

“They have the right head coach in place to do it,” Hill said. “He (Miles) is going to be a plus for the University and for Da’Jon.”

Terry was selected to play in the Mississippi Coaches All-State all-star game.