Dajuan Harris came up big for Kansas in the second half against TCU

Prior to Thursday night's game against TCU, Kansas (24-6; 13-4) guard Dajuan Harris had gone scoreless his previous two outings. However, in helping Bill Self’s squad slip past the Horned Frogs, 72-68, Harris had one of his better games of the season.

Harris, in 34 minutes of action, scored 11 points, pulled down one rebound, dished out three assists, had one turnover, two steals, and one enormous block. For the game, Harris shot 5-of-9 from the field and was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line.

Harris, minutes after the game, talked about the motivation behind his performance against TCU on Thursday night.

“We had film yesterday (Wednesday),” said Dajuan Harris on Thursday night. “We watched the TCU game (from Tuesday night) and Coach (Self) called me something that I didn’t like. I had to show him that I wasn’t that word that he called me. That’s all it was.

“I can’t even say it,” he added with a smile. “I’ve got to keep having confidence. Ochai (Agbaji) tells me to keep shooting my floater and CB (Christian Braun) keeps telling me to do it, so that’s all I’ve got to do. I’ve got to keep being aggressive.”

Harris, without question, was aggressive in the second half, which is exactly when Kansas needed him the most. In 17 minutes of action, Harris scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 1-of-1 from behind the arc.

Harris, during that same stretch, was also responsible for the biggest block of the game.

“We were going to switch five but I thought he was going to shoot a three,” said Harris when talking about the blocked shot. “I didn’t know he was going to keep driving like that. When he kept going, I didn’t want to foul so I just jumped up and blocked it. I thought he was going to shoot a three though.”

Trailing by just two points late in the game, TCU guard Mike Miles drove to the basket in hopes of converting an easy layup, which would have pulled the Horned Frogs to within two points. However, with what appeared to be a clear path to the basket, Harris emerged and blocked the shot my Miles.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson pulled down the rebound and was immediately fouled. Wilson calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas had emerged victorious, 72-68.

That wouldn’t have been possible without the play of Dajuan Harris. His three-point make with 14:01 left in the second half pulled Kansas to within three points, 49-46 of TCU. With 12:45 left on the clock, Harris drilled a jumper that pulled the Jayhawks to within two points of the Horned Frogs, 53-51.



