Dajuan Harris came up big for Kansas in the second half against TCU
Prior to Thursday night's game against TCU, Kansas (24-6; 13-4) guard Dajuan Harris had gone scoreless his previous two outings. However, in helping Bill Self’s squad slip past the Horned Frogs, 72-68, Harris had one of his better games of the season.
Harris, in 34 minutes of action, scored 11 points, pulled down one rebound, dished out three assists, had one turnover, two steals, and one enormous block. For the game, Harris shot 5-of-9 from the field and was 1-of-1 from the free-throw line.
Harris, minutes after the game, talked about the motivation behind his performance against TCU on Thursday night.
“We had film yesterday (Wednesday),” said Dajuan Harris on Thursday night. “We watched the TCU game (from Tuesday night) and Coach (Self) called me something that I didn’t like. I had to show him that I wasn’t that word that he called me. That’s all it was.
“I can’t even say it,” he added with a smile. “I’ve got to keep having confidence. Ochai (Agbaji) tells me to keep shooting my floater and CB (Christian Braun) keeps telling me to do it, so that’s all I’ve got to do. I’ve got to keep being aggressive.”
Harris, without question, was aggressive in the second half, which is exactly when Kansas needed him the most. In 17 minutes of action, Harris scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 1-of-1 from behind the arc.
Harris, during that same stretch, was also responsible for the biggest block of the game.
“We were going to switch five but I thought he was going to shoot a three,” said Harris when talking about the blocked shot. “I didn’t know he was going to keep driving like that. When he kept going, I didn’t want to foul so I just jumped up and blocked it. I thought he was going to shoot a three though.”
Trailing by just two points late in the game, TCU guard Mike Miles drove to the basket in hopes of converting an easy layup, which would have pulled the Horned Frogs to within two points. However, with what appeared to be a clear path to the basket, Harris emerged and blocked the shot my Miles.
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson pulled down the rebound and was immediately fouled. Wilson calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas had emerged victorious, 72-68.
That wouldn’t have been possible without the play of Dajuan Harris. His three-point make with 14:01 left in the second half pulled Kansas to within three points, 49-46 of TCU. With 12:45 left on the clock, Harris drilled a jumper that pulled the Jayhawks to within two points of the Horned Frogs, 53-51.
Furthermore, Harris, with 2:34 left in the game, converted a layup that put Kansas up 69-61 over TCU. After a couple of frustrating outings, Harris bounced back in a major way against TCU on Thursday night.
Bill Self, following the game, talked about the bounce-back performance of his point guard.
“I wasn’t getting on him (Dajuan) for going scoreless,” said Self. “I was getting on to him more, saying if you’re going to go scoreless, you better guard. I thought he set the tone right from the start. Ochai, offensively, but Juan defensively. You know, (Mike) Miles is a good player and I know he played through foul issues the second half, but that was a different effort that we put on him tonight than what he was on Tuesday, I believe.”
In winning its 24th game of the season, Kansas was led by Ochai Agbaji (22), Christian Braun (12), Dajuan Harris (11), and David McCormack (10). Wilson pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, while Wilson and Harris led the way with three assists each.
Kansas scored 25 points off of turnovers, got outscored in the paint, 36-34, scored more second-chance points, 13-9, scored more fastbreak points, 9-6, and got outscored from the bench, 14-8.
Despite leading by 12 points in the first half, Kansas, with 15:22 left in the second half, found itself down by six points. In leading for nearly 27 minutes of game time, Self’s squad took the lead for good following two made free-throws by Agbaji with 7:03 left in the game.
Following those two made free throws, Agbaji, after a steal, drove to the basket for a monstrous dunk, which brought the sold-out crow inside Allen Fieldhouse to its feet. TCU pulled to within one point of Kansas with 4:46 left in the game but would get no closer.
“We did some good things, we competed harder on the glass, they got one offensive rebound in the second half, which is much better, but they scored so many easy baskets off of our miscues defensively,” said Self. “(Christian Braun) got beat backdoor a couple of times, we lost sight of the man, we gave them a layup there late when we had the guy trapped on the baseline and David left the trap and let him make a layup.
“There are a lot of things we can tighten up,” he added. “There is no reason for apologies, no reason other than to be positive because we need the guys feeling great going into Saturday. We need a juiced building and have a chance to honor six young men that have given a lot to this place.”