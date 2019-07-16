Dajuan Harris, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard from Sunrise Christian Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., has verbally committed to Bill Self and the University of Kansas.

Having recently received a scholarship offer from Kansas, and coming off a Peach Jam Championship, this past weekend, Harris decided to put an end to his recruitment.

Moments ago Eric Bossi caught up with Harris shortly after he announced his decision. Read the story here