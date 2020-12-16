JayhawkSlant - Dajuan Harris continues to be a spark off the bench for Kansas

Bill Self, head coach of No. 5 ranked Kansas (6-1), has always been high on Dajuan Harris, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Mo. Even when Harris, who reclassified to the 2019 class and was a redshirt during the 2019-20 season, sat out last season, Self, on occasion, would talk glowingly about his talented floor general.

Fast-forward to the 2020-21 season, and Harris has emerged as a difference maker off the bench for Self and the Jayhawks this season. Against No. 1 Gonzaga, a game that No. 6 (at the time) ranked Kansas lost, 102-90, Harris logged just 3:00 against the Zags.

During his debut, Harris didn’t attempt a single field goal or free-throw, finished with zero assists and zero turnovers, and was called on in the closing minutes of the contest. Looking back at that game, it’s hard to believe that anybody could have predicted how Harris would respond against St. Joseph’s and No. 20 Kentucky.

Against the Hawks, Harris, in 21 minutes of action, scored three points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists, was credited with two steals, and just one turnover. After leading by just eight points, 44-36 at the half, Kansas outscored St. Joseph’s, 50-36, in the second half.

For Kansas, everything changed when Self decided to go small and put Harris into the game against the Hawks. The offensive ran much smoother and, for just his second game, Harris was calm, confident, collected, and played like he belonged on the floor.

“Well, he actually is our best charge taker, but I'll be honest with you, we haven't seen Dajuan consistently play like he did today, and he hasn't really played as much,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self when asked about Dajuan Harris following the game against St. Joseph’s last Friday. “He's been kind of nicked up a little bit and hasn't been a 100% and has looked slow because of that. But I thought today he was quick, he was in to it. He played good position defense and he's got such good hands. I think that he gave me a lot of confidence in him and he's a terrific passer.

“I think they told me on air that he had five assists in 15 minutes, but he really had seven, if you eliminated the two of them off of one bounce when somebody dribbled it,” he added. “I thought he played very well and for him to be plus 22 or plus 21, whatever that is in 15 minutes, that means our team was certainly better with him in the game.”

Facing off against No. 20 Kentucky in the State Farm Championships Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on December 1, No. 5 Kansas, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half and by six points at the half, once again needed a spark off the bench against the Wildcats.

Limited to just 29 points in the first half, Self made the decision to go small and, in doing so, called on Harris to run the show. Harris, in 25 minutes of action, scored just two points and pulled down just one rebound, but dished out five assists, was credited with four steals, took a charge, and didn’t commit a single turnover.



