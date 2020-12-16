JayhawkSlant - Dajuan Harris continues to be a spark off the bench for Kansas

Dajuan Harris continues to be a spark off the bench for Kansas
Bill Self, head coach of No. 5 ranked Kansas (6-1), has always been high on Dajuan Harris, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Mo. Even when Harris, who reclassified to the 2019 class and was a redshirt during the 2019-20 season, sat out last season, Self, on occasion, would talk glowingly about his talented floor general.
Fast-forward to the 2020-21 season, and Harris has emerged as a difference maker off the bench for Self and the Jayhawks this season. Against No. 1 Gonzaga, a game that No. 6 (at the time) ranked Kansas lost, 102-90, Harris logged just 3:00 against the Zags.
During his debut, Harris didn’t attempt a single field goal or free-throw, finished with zero assists and zero turnovers, and was called on in the closing minutes of the contest. Looking back at that game, it’s hard to believe that anybody could have predicted how Harris would respond against St. Joseph’s and No. 20 Kentucky.
Against the Hawks, Harris, in 21 minutes of action, scored three points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists, was credited with two steals, and just one turnover. After leading by just eight points, 44-36 at the half, Kansas outscored St. Joseph’s, 50-36, in the second half.
For Kansas, everything changed when Self decided to go small and put Harris into the game against the Hawks. The offensive ran much smoother and, for just his second game, Harris was calm, confident, collected, and played like he belonged on the floor.
“Well, he actually is our best charge taker, but I'll be honest with you, we haven't seen Dajuan consistently play like he did today, and he hasn't really played as much,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self when asked about Dajuan Harris following the game against St. Joseph’s last Friday. “He's been kind of nicked up a little bit and hasn't been a 100% and has looked slow because of that. But I thought today he was quick, he was in to it. He played good position defense and he's got such good hands. I think that he gave me a lot of confidence in him and he's a terrific passer.
“I think they told me on air that he had five assists in 15 minutes, but he really had seven, if you eliminated the two of them off of one bounce when somebody dribbled it,” he added. “I thought he played very well and for him to be plus 22 or plus 21, whatever that is in 15 minutes, that means our team was certainly better with him in the game.”
Facing off against No. 20 Kentucky in the State Farm Championships Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on December 1, No. 5 Kansas, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half and by six points at the half, once again needed a spark off the bench against the Wildcats.
Limited to just 29 points in the first half, Self made the decision to go small and, in doing so, called on Harris to run the show. Harris, in 25 minutes of action, scored just two points and pulled down just one rebound, but dished out five assists, was credited with four steals, took a charge, and didn’t commit a single turnover.
Jalen Wilson, who scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds, was clearly the player of the game, but when Kansas needed a spark, something to get them over the hump, Harris answered the call.
“Well, he's a great charge taker, he's got the best hands,” said Self when asked about Harris on Tuesday night. “He doesn't really try to do much offensively except move the ball, which every team needs somebody like that. But he's understanding defensively and his hands are terrific. I mean, he had four steals and I don't know how many more deflections he had that led to potential steals or steals.
“I thought he was great and I'm really happy for him,” he added. “He's terrific kid and he's been through a lot but I thought he was really good tonight. And certainly, don’t win the game without him.”
Through the first seven games of his career, Harris is averaging 1.6 points, 2.3 assists, and has nine steals, which currently ranks fourth on the team. He’s dished out 16 assists to just six turnovers and has pulled down seven rebounds.
Following the win over Kentucky, Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Denton, Texas was asked about the impact Harris provided coming off the bench. No doubt that Wilson was impressed with what he saw from Harris against the Wildcats.
“I thought it was phenomenal,” said Wilson. “This is two games in a row and Dajuan just came in and we need a spark off the bench and he's given us everything that we need. This is nothing shocking to me. I see Dajuan do this every day in practice and I hope he continues to do this.”
Harris, against North Dakota State and Creighton, wasn’t as impactful off the bench as he’s been in previous games, but there’s no doubt that, moving forward this season, he’s going to play a big role for Self and the Jayhawks this season.
Ochai Agbaji, who scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds against Kentucky, was just as impressed with what he saw from Harris in the State Farm Champions Classic.
However, does Agbaji think this level of play from Harris is sustainable?
“But Dajuan, he was special today, he brought us that spark that he had last game,” said Agbaji. “Just being deflective on the defense of A and all that. And just taking the pressure off of Marcus.
“I think it is sustainable because I've been around him,” he added. “I've known him for a while and I know that this is how he plays. Just his IQ and the way he thinks and breaks down the game is great.”