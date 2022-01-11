Dajuan Harris hits last second shot to sink ISU, 62-61

On Tuesday night, No. 9/10 Kansas (13-2; 2-1) avoided back-to-back losses in Big 12 play by edging out No. 15/16 Iowa State (13-3; 1-2), 62-61. Dajuan Harris, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard from Columbia, Mo., received a pass from Ochai Agbaji with Kansas trailing by one point, 61-60, and drove to the basket for a miraculous layup with just four seconds remaining.

On the previous Iowa State possession, Izaiah Brockington hit what felt like a game-winning shot of his own with 16 seconds remaining on the clock, but as it turned out, Bill Self’s squad would score the final two points of the game on a layup by Harris.

“We did not play very well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “The first half we did not play very well, we were lucky to only be down 2. We missed a lot of shots. We turned it over so much. Our guards were dominated early in the first half. Then second half we took better care of the ball. We only had 6 turnovers, most of them were forced but some were unforced. I really felt like it was a bad game not to have Remy because you got Juan and Remy both back there each playing 28 to 32 minutes it’s a whole different deal as far as being able to pressure. We only have one ball handler. Jaun did a good job for the most part. He turned it over some, but it was a great win. We shouldn’t put we won but, we should not talk like that today. Hey Baylor, is thinking hey we had that game and let it get away, fortunately for us, we did not let it get away. I thought KJ played well. He didn’t screw up and I thought Mitch played well. There’s just no scoring from those guys.

“The thing is and I said this to our guys after the game, the only way you really can only determine if you can get by people by the bounce or what your offensive skillset is, is when people constantly trap you or play underneath you,” he added. “That’s how the best teams guard and the last four days we’ve gone against two of the best defensive teams in the country and we haven’t handled it very well. In practice, you can pass it where you want it or shoot threes in transition at will, that aint happening in big boy games. So hopefully that’s an eye-opener to guys. The way that we get our shots in practice isn’t the way you score in real games. We feel fortunate but we’ll take it.”

With Remy Martin and Zach Clemence out of action, Self had to piece together his roster for the game against Iowa State. He started out the game with Braun, Harris, Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams, and Agbaji. Bobby Pettiford, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot, and Jalen Coleman-Lands logged key minutes against the Cyclones as well, but Self, not surprisingly, leaned heavily on Braun (38 minutes), Harris (37 minutes), Wilson (24 minutes), Agbaji (38 minutes), and Lightfoot (21 minutes).

Kansas, on a night when it led by nine points with 8:15 left in the game, needed every ounce of what Agbaji (22), Braun (13), Harris (12), Lightfoot (4), Wilson (4), Adams (3), Coleman-Lands (3), and McCormack (1) provided against Iowa State.

“He made a floater from about six feet, which was great,” said Self when asked about Harris. “CB hit a floater from about seven feet. So, there were some good things that we did well but its, we outrebound them by one even though they got six dead-ball rebounds. We are not dominated on the glass. If Christian and Ochi get seven each, we think we should be looking pretty good but when Jalen Wilson and our bigs don’t rebound like they should and Juan didn’t get one today.

“Everyone has got to rebound,” he added. “Guys made some big plays to win the game.”



