Kansas City, Missouri -- During his career at Kansas (70 games), Dajuan Harris, Jr., the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard from Columbia, Mo., has averaged 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Offensively, he’s connected on 43.9 percent of his field goals, 38.2 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and 79.4 percent of his free throws.

A season ago, Harris, Jr., in helping lead Kansas to its second National Championship under Bill Self, averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. In 40 games, he shot 42.7 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from behind the arc, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Still, despite all of his success on the hardwood, Harris, Jr., was nowhere to be found when the Big 12 released its 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason awards last week.

Sitting in-between Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Jalen Wilson at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com asked Harris, Jr., about not being mentioned with some of the best players the Big 12 has to offer.

“I mean, I see that stuff, but that stuff doesn’t get to me,” said Dajuan Harris, Jr., sitting inside the T-Mobile Center for Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve just got to show them on the court. That’s really all it is. No, it's not frustrating.

“I’ve been counted out my whole life,” he added. “I’ve never been on any of that stuff before, so I’m used to it. It's not a big deal to me.”

A season ago, Kansas, in winning its second National Championship under Bill Self, rolled to an overall record of 34-6, including 14-4 in Big 12 play. After losing to TCU, 74-64 on March 1, Self’s squad ended the season with victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami (FL), Villanova, and, in the National Championship game, defeated North Carolina, 72-69.

In the NCAA Tournament, Harris, Jr., scored 39 points, dished out 18 assists, and was credited with eight steals.

Surrounded by local and national media on Wednesday afternoon, Harris, Jr., talked about the biggest difference between last year's team and the team that is getting ready to take the court this upcoming season.

“Last year's team was more experienced,” said Harris, Jr. “This year’s team, we’ve got a lot of new people. We have a lot of players from that last year that didn’t even play, so they’re basically new, too.

“It's just an inexperienced team we have right now,” he added. “We have a lot to learn right now and we lost a lot of people (from last year).