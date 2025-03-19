Dajuan Harris on the eve of KU's tournament opener: "The vibes are high"

Kansas opened up the 2024-25 season as the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball. After a disappointing campaign the previous year, Bill Self and his staff assembled a roster that, on paper, looked as good as any in college basketball.

Collectively, Shakeel Moore, Hunter Dickinson, AJ Storr, Dajuan Harris, Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen, David Coit, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga had Kansas fans dreaming about a third National Championship under Bill Self.

In the season opener, Kansas blasted Howard, 87-57. Self’s squad followed up that win by defeating No. 9 (ranking at the time) North Carolina 92-89, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas would go on to defeat Michigan State (77-69) in Atlanta, Ga., and No. 11 Duke (75-72) in Las Vegas, Nev.

On November 30, Kansas moved to 7-0 after dominating Furman, 86-51. Self’s squad, it appeared, was clicking on all cylinders.

For the 2024-25 Kansas squad, the outlook of the season began to slowly change shortly after the 35-point victory over Furman at home.

On December 4, Kansas dropped its first game of the season at Creighton, 76-63. Self’s squad, on December 8, lost its second straight game on the road — this time falling to Missouri, 76-67.

Following back-to-back losses, it looked like Kansas weathered the storm with convincing wins over N.C. State (75-60) and Brown (87-53).

However, on December 31, the unexpected happened when West Virginia stunned Kansas at home in the Big 12 opener. Down by as many as 18 points in the second half, Self’s squad pulled to within one point of WVU late in the game but failed to convert in the closing seconds.

Kansas finished the 2024-25 regular season (plus two Big 12 Tournament games) with an overall record of 21-12. In finishing conference play with a record of 11-9, the Jayhawks posted a 14-3 record at home, went 4-8 on the road, and 3-1 in neutral site games.

Ranked No. 1 at the beginning of the season, Kansas will enter Thursday night's NCAA Tournament opener against Arkansas unranked. Coming off what many consider to be a disappointing season, Self’s squad has a chance to make believers out of those who doubt they’ve got what it takes to make a deep run in March.

While addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Dajuan Harris said the vibes with the team are high on the eve of KU’s NCAA Tournament opener against Arkansas.

“The vibes are high, everyone is 0-0, so it's a new season, and it's March Madness, two coaches going at it,” said Harris. “We're really excited to play.”



