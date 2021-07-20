Dajuan Harris to Spend Summer in Spain with USA East Coast Basketball

Kansas redshirt-sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. will be spending his summer vacation in Spain playing for the USA East Coast Basketball Red Team. The red squad will be coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and former KU head coach Larry Brown.

Harris is one of 10 players named to the red team that will play three games versus professional all-star teams from Spain and France. There will also be a USA East Coast Basketball Blue and White teams and the three squads will compete in Valencia and Barcelona in August. Harris will report to training camp at Manhattan College in New York City on July 31.

Joining Harris on the USA East Coast All-Star Red Team are brothers Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim (Syracuse), Matthew Turner (Western Connecticut State), Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers), Matthew Kelly (Assumption), Alyn Breed (Providence), Joey Baker (Duke), Evan Battey (Colorado) and Patrick McCaffery (Iowa). Joining Brown on the red team coaching staff are Jim Engles, head coach at Columbia, and Guy Rancourt, head coach at Western Connecticut State.

Last season, Harris started two games and averaged 16.1 minutes, 2.4 points and 2.2 assists per contest. He led KU in assists eight times and steals eight times and had a career-high 13 points against Eastern Washington in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Columbia, Missouri, guard ranked second on the team with 65 assists and had 29 steals.

Brown was recently awarded the NBA’s 2021 Chuck Daily Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also recently hired as an assistant coach at Memphis. Brown is the only coach in basketball history to win championships at the NBA (Detroit Pistons) and NCAA (Kansas) levels and USA Basketball teams four times. He guided KU to the 1988 NCAA National Championship.

Harris is the second Jayhawk to participate on a USA East Coast Basketball team joining former KU guard Charlie Moore who competed in Italy with the program in 2018.