Dalton Knapp got his first look at the Kansas football program in the spring, and he is looking forward to a return trip in June for an official visit.

Knapp, a defensive end from All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, visited Kansas near the end of spring football. He watched the team practice and met with the coaching staff.

He liked what he saw from the structure and organization during practice.

“When I was there for practice was, I saw how intense they practice and just how fast moving it is,” Knapp said. “There's no like wasted movements at all. Everything has a reasoning.”

Knapp was focused on the defensive ends and how Taiwo Onatolu worked with his group. One thing he took away from the visit was the development of players in the program.

“Coach Leipold and his staff really stood out,” he said. “I like how straightforward they are and the development of their program and also the strength staff. I saw how advanced they are and how technical every little thing is to them and how they build the program.”