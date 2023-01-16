The Jayhawks picked up a key commitment this weekend from Damarius McGhee who will transfer from LSU.

One of the factors that led to his decision was the relationship he built with Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. When McGhee entered the transfer portal in early December that is when Peterson first reach out.

“He started recruiting me and hit me up as soon as I hit the portal,” McGhee said. “Then over the last couple weeks we started to really get into it.”

During that time, it gave Peterson a chance to sell McGhee on the program. It was a big reason he committed to the Jayhawks.

“Oh yeah, that's my guy,” he said of Peterson. “He told me a lot. He told me about the defense, and I like how they do their schemes. I like what they do with their defense. He was joking around a lot on the visit. He’s the one who basically recruited me the whole time.”

McGhee saw the bond the coaches have on the official visit and that was something that caught his attention.

“The coaching stuff stood out,” he said. “I can tell that they want everybody together, be together, and grow together. That's really what I'm looking for. Coming from LSU and that new coach and everything.”