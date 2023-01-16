Damarius McGhee ready to get to Kansas and work
The Jayhawks picked up a key commitment this weekend from Damarius McGhee who will transfer from LSU.
One of the factors that led to his decision was the relationship he built with Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. When McGhee entered the transfer portal in early December that is when Peterson first reach out.
“He started recruiting me and hit me up as soon as I hit the portal,” McGhee said. “Then over the last couple weeks we started to really get into it.”
During that time, it gave Peterson a chance to sell McGhee on the program. It was a big reason he committed to the Jayhawks.
“Oh yeah, that's my guy,” he said of Peterson. “He told me a lot. He told me about the defense, and I like how they do their schemes. I like what they do with their defense. He was joking around a lot on the visit. He’s the one who basically recruited me the whole time.”
McGhee saw the bond the coaches have on the official visit and that was something that caught his attention.
“The coaching stuff stood out,” he said. “I can tell that they want everybody together, be together, and grow together. That's really what I'm looking for. Coming from LSU and that new coach and everything.”
As a true freshman he started on special teams at LSU and that was one of his strengths coming out of high school. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Pensacola Catholic High School and had offers from several colleges including Alabama, Georgia and several others.
Peterson talked to him about playing special teams as well as cornerback.
“That's what really opened my eyes about Kansas,” McGhee said. “One of the first things they said something about special teams and running kicks back. So, I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is probably going to be the place for me.’ I've been wanting to do that. I missed that and I've been gone for too long.”
A portion of his visit was watching the basketball against Iowa State. He liked the game and the atmosphere in Allen Fieldhouse.
“Not too many people can say that they went to one of those,” he said. “That game was crazy right there. That was probably the best basketball games I’ve seen.”
McGhee said Kenny Logan was his host and they hit it off right away. They have something in common being from Florida and playing defensive back.
“I just knew he was from Florida just when I heard him talk, I was like, ‘yeah, he's from Florida,’” McGhee said. “But two different parts of Florida. He’s ready for me to come in though, so we can go to work. If you saw what he said he called me ‘lil bro’ when I committed.”
He is in the process of getting into KU and said he could arrive sometime later in the week.
“I'm excited to go out there,” he said. “I'm excited to go out there and play. I'm just trying to show everybody who I used to be.”