Greaves played Australian Rules football before he learned how to punt in American football. He started training with Prokick, who has had a lot of success sending punters to division one colleges.

“There was a lot of FaceTiming, so that's essentially how the recruiting process happened for me,” he said. “I was training down at Prokick, and then they communicated with Kansas here, and then there was a few kicking sessions on FaceTime. A lot of FaceTiming with the coaches. My first time here in the US was the first-time meeting everyone here as well. It was a different one, but I'm more than happy to be here, so it's good.”

Greaves is the first recruit Leipold has ever signed where his staff never saw him play or visit him in person.

Kansas special teams analyst Aaron Miller has worked with Prokick in the past. When Miller was at Rutgers, he helped recruit punter Adam Korsak, who won the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s best punter.

“Essentially what you do there is you join up and train to perfect the art of punting,” Greaves said of Prokick. “As you're going through that process, we've got guys over there that speak with the colleges here. There was a link-up with, or an opportunity to come here to Kansas, and with my training, it just fell that way, which was exciting.”

Greaves goal was the make his way to college game in the United States. Once Kansas started recruiting him it was an easy choice.

“As soon as Kansas came up, I jumped to them straight away,” he said. “Yeah, they were the first one. To end up at a college like this with the coaching, the quality of coaches around me and players, and where we're heading in the program, as soon as this came up, I was straight on it.”

When he landed in Lawrence it was his first time in the United States. He joked when he is sleeping his family back home is awake, and when he is awake his family is sleeping. Ther transition has been smooth, and the KU family made him feel at home.

“This is my first time in the US, so I know nothing different other than Lawrence, Kansas,” he said. “I think it's a credit to the team and to the organization here and the university. They've made me feel right at home, and I've got a good bunch of mates around me now. Like I said, a good core group of coaches that are really guiding me in the right place and making me feel as comfortable as ever.”