He played professional Australian Rules Football for the Hawthorn Football Club in the AFL. And it was from there he decided to get into punting.

“As soon as I could walk, I was kicking a footy,” Greaves said. “It’s something that just comes natural to me now. The kicking skills in Australian Rules is slightly different to punting, but it’s all very transferable and has given me the ability to pick up punting quickly.”

During the late signing period they have addressed the punting side by signing Damon Greaves from Australia.

The Kansas coaching staff wanted to improve the special teams roster through recruiting. Earlier this month they announced the addition of Seth Keller, who signed as a place-kicker.

His next step was working the Prokick Australia, who is known as one of the best kicking organizations in the world. There are several Prokick alumni playing in the NFL and CFL. 190 players coming through Prokick have earned full scholarships.

Six punters who trained with Prokick have won the Ray Guy Award.

“They’re the reason I’m here without them I wouldn’t have this amazing opportunity,” Greaves said. “Nathan Chapman, Tim Gleeson and John Smith have all worked with me very closely over the past few months and they basically taught me everything I need to know for punting and the game of American Football.

“Prokick Australia drive high standards and prepare us both mentally and physically for the college football environment. My progression has come a long way since beginning and it’s all credit to those three coaches and the Prokick Australia organization.”

Kansas found about Greaves through special teams analyst Aaron Miller. When Miller was working at Rutgers, they signed Adam Korsak from Australia. Korsak worked with Prokick and won the Ray Guy Award this season.

“Throughout the recruiting process I’ve had regular contact with Coach Aaron Miller,” Greaves said. “He’s been so welcoming and helpful, and I’ve kept in regular contact with him. After accepting the scholarship, I jumped on a FaceTime with the whole coaching staff in the room and loved the opportunity to meet them all. All of them were so welcoming and made me feel at home immediately.”

When Greaves learned Kansas was interested in him, he put all his attention toward the Jayhawks.

“Once I heard of The University of Kansas and the interest they had in me here was no place I’d rather be,” he said. “It’s a dream come true to land at a college like this.

“I can’t wait to get on over to America and play college football. It’s an opportunity that I’m truly grateful for. I’ve never been to America so I’m excited to experience living over there and the culture. But I’m most excited about stepping into a football program that is full of strong standards and an outstanding culture. I’m excited to get the best out of myself as an athlete and a student and I know I can achieve this at the University of Kansas.”