Dan Fitzgerald on new Big 12 Tournament format, opportunity for KU

The Big 12 has switched to a 12-team, single-elimination format for its conference tournament, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Texas this week. In years past, the tournament had been double-elimination, but switched due to conference realignment bringing four new additions to the Big 12.

Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald said that he thought the double-elimination format wasn’t great for RPI, but single-elimination wasn’t necessarily preferred either. Fitzgerald said the Big 12 coaches met in the fall and discussed a pod model like the ACC had done in the past.

“The double-elimination format was not a super awesome RPI protector,” Fitzgerald said in a Zoom availability Monday. “So we kind of stole the idea from the ACC of having four pods, the winner of each, each team plays two games, and we thought that was the best model.”

The pod format would maximize the Big 12’s chances of sending teams to the NCAA Tournament. It gives the opportunity for bubble teams to solidify their tournament bid.

“I do think the pod format is the better tournament, and hopefully it’s something we can work for in the future,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a great format, it’s time-tested, and you know, if you look at RPI in trying to protect five through eight in the standings, those are usually the teams on the bubble, the pod format’s really good.”