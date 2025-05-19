Dan Fitzgerald on new Big 12 Tournament format, opportunity for KU

The Big 12 has switched to a 12-team, single-elimination format for its conference tournament, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Texas this week. In years past, the tournament had been double-elimination, but switched due to conference realignment bringing four new additions to the Big 12.
Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald said that he thought the double-elimination format wasn’t great for RPI, but single-elimination wasn’t necessarily preferred either. Fitzgerald said the Big 12 coaches met in the fall and discussed a pod model like the ACC had done in the past.
“The double-elimination format was not a super awesome RPI protector,” Fitzgerald said in a Zoom availability Monday. “So we kind of stole the idea from the ACC of having four pods, the winner of each, each team plays two games, and we thought that was the best model.”
The pod format would maximize the Big 12’s chances of sending teams to the NCAA Tournament. It gives the opportunity for bubble teams to solidify their tournament bid.
“I do think the pod format is the better tournament, and hopefully it’s something we can work for in the future,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a great format, it’s time-tested, and you know, if you look at RPI in trying to protect five through eight in the standings, those are usually the teams on the bubble, the pod format’s really good.”
However, there are advantages for Kansas in the single-elimination format. The Jayhawks secured a first-round bye and got the second seed, so they are able to treat it like a weekend series, only needing to play a maximum of three games in three days.
“Because of the format and the maximum number of games we can play is three, I think it’s very, very similar to playing a weekend series with another weekend series the weekend after,” Fitzgerald said.
The single-elimination tournament can also help Kansas prepare for a win-or-go-home scenario that it might face within a regional. The Jayhawks will have the opportunity to play high-pressure baseball for a weekend before the stakes rise even higher.
“I think the fact that it’s one-and-done at the Big 12 tournament does throw on an added level of intensity of it’s win-or-go-home the whole time,” Fitzgerald said. “That probably is prepping us for it [regional].”
Kansas has been a pretty unflappable team throughout the season. The Jayhawks have 25 come-from-behind wins, including five walk-offs, and have continued to just find ways to win ball games.
“I think our guys have an unbelievable ability to know that it’s a nine-inning game and that you just keep hitting the rock and it, at some point, it breaks,” Fitzgerald said. “I do think that just the style that we play and the way our guys just understand it’s team at-bats for nine innings. And at some point, if you do that, you know, we’re bound to have a big one.”