The return of Daniel Hishaw will add quality and depth to the running back group. After missing last year with an injury, Hishaw had a good fall camp and is looking forward to getting back on the field.

Hishaw also suffered an injury in 2021 sidelining him, and he is glad to be back in the rotation.

“It's really fun,” he said. “Like just being able to come back and do football because, you know, not a lot of people get to continue their dream out even after getting hurt twice. So, I'm just thankful for God blessed me.”

He got off to a good start last season before an injury in the Iowa State game ended his year. With Dylan McDuffie added to the roster along with Sevion Morrison, Hishaw believes the group can be among the best in the conference.

“Just getting back and seeing how everybody just accepted me back and believed in me,” he said. “It was hard at first but it's, it's good now it's fun. We should be one of the best running backs in the Big 12 for sure.”

Hear more Hishaw in our recent interview.