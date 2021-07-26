Daniel Kaelin gets offer during Kansas visit

Daniel Kaelin used the first day unofficial visits were allowed to take a visit to Kansas. His first stop was his grandmother who lives in Minneapolis, Kan., where he spent Saturday.

On Sunday morning the 2024 quarterback made his way to Lawrence to meet with the Kansas coaches and learn more about the program.

The second he arrived for the visit he knew the coaching staff was ready for him.

“I was really impressed, first and foremost, with the coaching staff,” Kaelin said. “They even exceeded my expectations. They were all amazing. Right as I walked through the door, they were all there to greet me. The visit was probably the most organized visit I've ever been on so far. They had everything laid out.”

After he arrived, they went on a tour of the facilities.

“We went through the facilities and saw the whole campus,” he said. “I got to have a meeting with Coach K, Coach Zebrowski, and Coach Leipold. At the end, he (Leipold) ended up offering me. It was really cool, I loved it a lot.”