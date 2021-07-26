Daniel Kaelin gets offer during Kansas visit
Daniel Kaelin used the first day unofficial visits were allowed to take a visit to Kansas. His first stop was his grandmother who lives in Minneapolis, Kan., where he spent Saturday.
On Sunday morning the 2024 quarterback made his way to Lawrence to meet with the Kansas coaches and learn more about the program.
The second he arrived for the visit he knew the coaching staff was ready for him.
“I was really impressed, first and foremost, with the coaching staff,” Kaelin said. “They even exceeded my expectations. They were all amazing. Right as I walked through the door, they were all there to greet me. The visit was probably the most organized visit I've ever been on so far. They had everything laid out.”
After he arrived, they went on a tour of the facilities.
“We went through the facilities and saw the whole campus,” he said. “I got to have a meeting with Coach K, Coach Zebrowski, and Coach Leipold. At the end, he (Leipold) ended up offering me. It was really cool, I loved it a lot.”
Coach K is Andy Kotelnicki who is the Jayhawks offensive coordinator. Kaelin spent time with Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Zebrowski.
“I honestly think I clicked pretty well with him,” he said of Zebrowski. “I love his philosophy with how he likes to coach his quarterbacks. He ran down their style of play and some of their plays and showed me on film. I really liked what they do. I liked him as a coach.”
He continued: “I liked Coach K too. He was basically talking to me about like how they like to recruit. He gave me some advice on the recruiting process. He also gave me a rundown of how they like to run their offense, and I was really impressed with him as well. I liked his demeanor and how he talked.”
The final stop was a visit with Leipold in his office where he picked up the offer. Kaelin, who is from Bellevue, had something in common with Leipold who is familiar with the state.
“We just talked a while and we talked about recruiting,” Kaelin said. “He's an Omaha guy too and he's been in the area so we kind of talked about that. We caught up because he hasn't been around Omaha for a little bit.
“Then he offered me and that was pretty cool. I liked him a lot. Definitely, overall as a coaching staff, they were upfront with me. They acknowledged that the past couple of years, obviously they weren't there, but the Kansas program has not been too great. But I honestly believe they can turn it around.”
Kaelin got to hear about the medical school since that is what field he might go in. His father is a dentist, and he has always been interested doing that in college.