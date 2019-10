On Saturday Darrell Stuckey will be inducted in the Ring of Honor at Kansas.

Stuckey said he didn't tell people for a while when he found out because he wanted to confirm it was going to happen.

He watched Nolan Cromwell get inducted in 2005 and also several of his teammates including Todd Reesing, Chris Harris, and Anthony Collins recently.

Stuckey talked about the honor and looked back on his career at Kansas.