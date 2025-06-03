Darryn Peterson and Bryson Tiller met with the media on Tuesday

Gus Corsair is getting ready for a busy summer camp schedule and will be back on KU's campus twice.
The staff is busy with summer camps and a big recruiting weekend ahead. Intel what we are hearing.
The Jayhawks got a visit from a recruit committed to a Big 12 school. The latest on his visit over the weekend.
Lance Leipold said Jalon Daniels is on schedule and he likes what he saw from the wide receivers.
Bill Self announced that KJ Adams will join the coaching staff in some capacity next season.
Gus Corsair is getting ready for a busy summer camp schedule and will be back on KU's campus twice.
The staff is busy with summer camps and a big recruiting weekend ahead. Intel what we are hearing.
The Jayhawks got a visit from a recruit committed to a Big 12 school. The latest on his visit over the weekend.