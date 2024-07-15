He’s certainly looked the part this week in South Carolina, averaging more than 28 points a game at the adidas 3SSB Championships.

“When you put in the work it gives you a confidence to feel like you’re the best,” said Peterson, who checks in at No. 3 overall in the Rivals 150. “I honestly feel like every player should feel like they’re the best. They definitely should approach it like that. I think that mentality is what helps me on the court.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Darryn Peterson isn’t overly concerned about where he falls in any national recruiting rankings; in his mind he tops the list for one simple reason.

Peterson missed the vast majority of the high school season nursing nagging injuries, but said he came out more invigorated as a result.

That’s set the stage for a dominant summer, evident of his 33-point outing in a loss to the Compton Magic on Friday.

“I don’t really worry about the coaches or recruiting and all that stuff when I’m playing,” Peterson said. “I just focus on what I’m doing on the court. You just have to block everything else out and play your game. Just gotta stay focused.”

Peterson had originally cut his list of potential college suitors to eight, but reopened his recruitment when the college hoops coaching carousel was in full swing.

As it stands, Peterson has an official visit set up with USC for early August.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everything, really,” Peterson said. “I just want to get a feel for the campus, spend time with the coaches and the players and everything like that. I’m excited.”

When asked which programs stay in contact most frequently, Peterson said it’s “equal” between USC, Ohio State, Kansas, Kentucky, Washington and Louisville.

Even without a trimmed list, don’t expect Peterson to draw out his decision making process.

“I want to commit before my season starts,” Peterson said. “That’s my goal; I’m not sure if I’ll be able to do it, but I’m trying to get it done in that time.”