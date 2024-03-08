“Me and Lance joke around all the time, but he's seen all three of my kids born,” Agpalsa said. “That's how far back we go from Whitewater to Buffalo. And I think our relationship goes far past just professional. It goes to friendships and family, and that's what's helped us. And we stayed the course ever since. Even when I left, we kept in touch.”

This was not about joining a program on the rise at Kansas, it was re-joining a family.

Unlike a lot of coaching hires Agpalsa knew what kind of program he was walking into. He was the offensive line coach for Leipold at Buffalo from 2015-18 and served the same position for two seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

When Lance Leipold reached out to Daryl Agpalsa about coming back to his staff it did not take him long to accept. Leipold reached out to Agpalsa on a Sunday evening and offered him the job the next day.

The transition for Agpalsa will be smooth leaving Northern Illinois and joining the team weeks before spring football starts. Not only is he back on staff with several coaches he has worked with, but an offensive system he is familiar with.

When he left Buffalo for Northern Illinois, Scott Fuchs replaced him as the offensive line coach. Now, Agpalsa will take over for Fuchs.

“That's the one thing as I've been here now for about 10 days that I'm really excited about is as we start to watch cut ups, when we watch the offense, there's a lot of terminology, there's a lot of language that is the same from 2013,” he said.

He has been busy studying film clips of the offensive line play and learning the language. It will make the transition easier.

“Anytime a new coach comes into a program as an individual and not necessarily as a staff, learning all the languages and the communications is usually difficult, but for me, it's been very seamless, and that's honestly the easiest transition I've been through,” he said. “So, I'm excited in that respect.”

Agpalsa will watch the tape on the linemen over the next week. After spring break, he will get a chance to start coaching his group. He is laying the groundwork what he wants the cornerstones of the line play to look like.

“I want them to be tough, I want them to be physical, and I want them to be smart,” he said. “I think that's the things we're going to really work to hang our head on. And when you put on the tape, I actually asked them that question.

“They want to be relentless and physical. They know where to go in and executing at a high level. So that's fun because they're eager to get to work and I can't wait to get to work with them.”