JayhawkSlant - Dave Shumate, Will Redmond give recruiting insight

The recruiting junkies got a good look at the inside of the Kansas program on Wednesday night when Dave Shumate and Will Redmond were guests on Hawk Talk.

Describe what your role is:

I oversee the personnel side, our on-campus side, and our creative side. We've been blessed here. Jeff Long has done a great job of putting in the resources like he was talking about to get this thing caught up to Power Five and I believe when we got here in January 2019, it was 10th in support staff, not just in our recruiting support staff, but analysts as well. Now we're fourth. So we're investing money and we're investing in the staff. That will get us caught up to what a lot of the recruiting staff analysts are coming from to get us competing with our competition on a regular basis.





Talk about the recruiting class you signed and the work you have done in this class and the focus of recruiting mainly high school players:

It's been 10 to 12 years since KU really had any success and everybody else that's been here has gone the JUCO route and we feel like you’ve got to have transfers here and there to plug in holes but for the most part, 90, 95% of your team has to be from the high school ranks. And I just feel like that comes from a development standpoint, physical, mental, and even from a culture standpoint.

Kids are here from their freshman year, they're setting the standard by the time they're juniors and seniors for the next kids coming in. When you bring in junior college prospects, nothing against them but they're here and in one, two years and they're out the door. There's no culture, no foundation being set. So that's what we think it is. After two or three years in the program, being down in the weight room, we'll be ready to go compete with the top teams in the Big 12.

DaJon Terry, Karon Prunty, Lawrence Arnold, Kenny Logan, between them I think they had like 480 snaps this year. And Kenny Logan and DaJon are the oldest two kids as redshirt freshmen. So, we're playing a bunch of young kids. Again, not an excuse, but we are building it through the high school ranks. We continue to ask people to be patient. We're going to get there. It's just that we've got to start somewhere. We’re just building it with the young kids.



How involved Les Miles is in the recruiting process:

We watch recruiting film with him every day. It's funny, even going back to the COVID stories. We're starting in March, we're watching 10 prospects a day, Monday through Friday. We have buddies from other schools that work in personnel their saying, ‘Hey you're already watching film with your head coach?’

Through Zoom we're setting him up. It trickles down to all our staff, do not take any days off in recruiting. We had the virtual visits set up and we're having our nutritionist, strength and conditioning, player development everybody's on. As Coach Miles says everybody in the building recruits.





Coming up with the idea as one of the first staffs to incorporate Zoom calls into an unofficial visit:

I will tell you the story and I'll give Will credit on this. So, me and him, actually we kind of hit when we were on spring break. Me and my wife were flying back here from New Orleans, and me and Will saw everything was shutting down. We were hitting ideas off each other how we would go about this. Because we had a junior day coming up that next weekend, so we had a bunch of kids, some of our top 2021 and 2022 prospects coming into town from all over the country, actually, and just kind of spit balling ideas.

We came up with the virtual junior day where we got everybody on board and our staff did introductory videos. It gave us an all-day 24-hour thing. And that kind of morphed into the Zoom calls we've done with every kid that's committed to us in '21 where they're talking and whole staff introduces themselves. They go through player development. Ed Jones has done a great job. They see the training room, nutritionist, strength and conditioning. So that's a good fit. That's how we kind of got ahead here. And we're even trying to get ahead of how we're going to do stuff with potentially not having in-home visits and how signing day is going to look. I'm blessed to have a creative staff in recruiting and it trickles down all the way through our whole coaching staff.