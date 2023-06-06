David Kabongo set for official visit to Kansas, decision looming
David Kabongo has been to Kansas twice this year and will make it a third time when he takes an official visit this weekend.
Kabongo, a safety from Byron Nelson in Texas, has seen a lot of what the Kansas program has to offer. One thing he has not been able to do is spend time around the players.
“I’m looking forward to getting around the players more,” Kabongo said. “Getting around my possible future teammates and just building the connection with the guys that are already there. And then them telling me their experiences of KU football, just being on the team and stuff like that, so that's the most part. That's the most part I look forward to.”
He has been in communication with Chris Simpson and Brian Borland. Simpson recruits his area and Borland coaches the safeties. During his last two visits he met with them several times.
“I've been in contact with them every week,” he said. “It's one or the other. They'll both text me or hit me up, call me, FaceTime me at least once or twice a week. So, I'm in constant contact with them and it's been like that ever since I really received the offer.”
With two unofficial visits to Lawrence and several conversations the relationship grew each week.
“It's definitely grown a lot,” Kabongo said. “I've opened up. They've opened up more, started talking about a little more personal stuff outside of football, and that's a good thing. I feel that's a good thing because you don't want to just talk football and get mentally drained from football. You want to build a relationship with the coach as well, so I feel like it's a good thing that I've done that and that I've opened up and got more personal with them.”
Kabongo said he got a good feel for the program during his visit at the spring game. He watched the players and liked the environment around the team.
He will take the visit with his father and younger sister. This could be a crucial visit in his future because he originally said he would like to announce a decision next week. He will know more after the visit and discussions with his family.
“It could change, possibly, but I mean, I still have to review it with my family,” he said. “We still have this week since the date's a week from today, actually, so we still want to discuss it and talk over it for sure.”
Kabongo could take more visits after this weekend.
“I’ve got Oklahoma State and then possibly Indiana,” he said.
In the end it will come down to relationships with the coaching staff and players. That will be the key factor when he decides.
“If I can't have good relationships with the people there, then I can't be comfortable with those people,” he said. “I don't know if you heard the saying, but people make a home, so I feel like that's the most important thing for sure, just being comfortable.”