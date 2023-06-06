David Kabongo has been to Kansas twice this year and will make it a third time when he takes an official visit this weekend.

Kabongo, a safety from Byron Nelson in Texas, has seen a lot of what the Kansas program has to offer. One thing he has not been able to do is spend time around the players.

“I’m looking forward to getting around the players more,” Kabongo said. “Getting around my possible future teammates and just building the connection with the guys that are already there. And then them telling me their experiences of KU football, just being on the team and stuff like that, so that's the most part. That's the most part I look forward to.”

He has been in communication with Chris Simpson and Brian Borland. Simpson recruits his area and Borland coaches the safeties. During his last two visits he met with them several times.

“I've been in contact with them every week,” he said. “It's one or the other. They'll both text me or hit me up, call me, FaceTime me at least once or twice a week. So, I'm in constant contact with them and it's been like that ever since I really received the offer.”