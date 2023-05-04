“I liked it a lot,” Kabongo said. “I liked what I saw on defense. I got to spend pretty much the whole day with the coaches. I sat down with the coaches and basically went over a lot of things. I went more in depth with just the opportunities and stuff that KU could possibly provide for me, so it was great to do that aside of football. I pretty much got to spend the whole day with the coaches leading up to the spring game, so that was a good thing.”

Kabongo, who is rated among the top prospects in Texas, got a closer look at the program and watched the team go through the event. Before the game he visited with the coaching staff during the day.

David Kabongo has been to Kansas several times and his most recent visit was to the Spring Showcase last month.

He has been talking with the Kansas coaches since last year, but being around the staff for a day gave him an opportunity to see them from a different angle.

“I learned they have personalities outside of just coaching,” he said. “It was nice to get to just be around them just a little bit more and talk football, but also talk about life, personal things.”

Kabongo said most of his time was with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and defensive coordinator Brian Borland.

There have been multiple visits to Kansas and each time he takes on a new perspective. During the last visit he said one thing he learned was the NIL program for the football players.

“I heard about the NIL opportunities that they could possibly provide as well,” Kabongo said. “They were showing me like with Jalon Daniels and Rich Miller. They have this NIL collective with all the players, and they get a certain amount of money per month. I liked to see the NIL opportunity that could come at KU.”

Byron Nelson High School started their spring football season and will end May 19. Kabongo announced yesterday on Twitter he has some news that will come on May 19.

“I'm hoping to drop my top schools after spring ball,” he said. “So, I'm trying to focus on spring ball first aside of my recruitment.”

The recruiting will pick up for Kabongo after his spring season ends. He told Jayhawk Slant he plans to take official visits to Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU and Indiana. He would like to decide on his college future during the summer.

“I just want to go into the season and not have to worry about my future home,” he said. “You know, I'm locked in on the season and knowing where I'm going.”