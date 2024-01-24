“I got to talk to him,” McComb said. “He's a really cool kid. He's new to football, which I was surprised by. I didn't know this was his first year to have film. But, I mean, he's a big guy. Definitely someone that I can see fitting in the Kansas offense.”

He was the first player to commit in the 2025 class and he is trying to get more to join him. During his visit he spoke with Andrew Babalola and sat next to him at the Oklahoma basketball game. Babalola is a four-star offensive lineman from Blue Valley Northwest.

David McComb has been to Kansas several times and is locked in with the Jayhawks. McComb, recently visited Lawrence for Junior Day, and started to take on a new role.

McComb, who is one of the top two quarterback prospects in the Oklahoma 2025 class, would like nothing better than to have Babalola on the offensive line. McComb said he tries to spread the word about Kansas to other recruits.

“I always talk to guys,” he said. “I don't want to be a guy that's trying to force people to join, but I want to be a guy that's personable. I talk to Bryson Hayes a lot and send him some stuff every once in a while. But, yeah, I see myself as a recruiter, and that's why I've kind of taken that to a level where I'm reaching out to guys I see get offers and just saying, ‘Congrats and we really love to have you,’ and things like that.”

He got an opportunity to meet with Jeff Grimes, who was hired last month as the new offensive coordinator.

“He's a really cool guy,” McComb said. “Him and my dad talked a lot. He even texted me after we left and said it was nice meeting you. I was talking to Coach Z a lot, so my dad had a chance to talk to him and about what the transition's been like. He was asking my dad a little bit about me, so that’s pretty cool.”

McComb spent a lot of time with Zebrowski going over the offense and then watched Kansas play Oklahoma in basketball.

“It was great, and I enjoyed spending a little more time with Coach Zebrowski talking about their playbook and what they do on offense,” he said. “And I could use a lot of that in the offense we're using right now to help simplify. The way they do it is like a board game you set up, you’ve just got to get the pieces in the right spot, and everything will work out. And it was really cool to do that. The game was just amazing and a crazy environment. Just me and my dad were in awe of what it was like because it was the top-10 matchup. it was a great time.”