David McCormack faced with tough challenge against WVU
On Tuesday night, two of the nation’s top basketball teams, No. 3 Kansas and No. 7 West Virginia will clash inside of Allen Fieldhouse.A big key for the Jayhawks on Tuesday night will be the play o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news