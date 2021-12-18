David McCormack on stepping stone matchup with SFA
Finding a rhythm after a slow start to the regular-season schedule, David McCormack is back to playing physical basketball after a strong four-game stretch.
Posting 11 points in the lopsided win over Missouri last week, his inside presence will be looked to this week against Stephen F. Austin as the Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
McCormack sees the weekend matchup with the Lumberjacks as another stepping stone before entering conference play.
“Every game is a new opportunity to get better,” McCormack said. “Just kind of perfect our craft and strengthen what we need to do as a team to further propel our season in March. I think we can do better defensively, getting more stops, being more sound offensively, and guarding to the end of the clock.”
Kansas has shown more urgency on the defensive side of the ball recently against UTEP and Missouri. But McCormack is looking for that kind of play to become a natural extension of his team’s performance.
“You want to get to a point, like how you said, it’s second nature,” McCormack said. “I think that’s what we’re still just kind of driving into the players and instilling that mindset where you don’t have to think and it becomes a reaction to do the right things defensively.”
The scouting report
McCormack will have his hands full defending SFA senior Gavin Kensmil, one of the Lumberjacks’ main scoring threats.
Locking down the paint will be a must for the Jayhawks, as Kensmil is a regular double-digit scorer shooting 88% inside the arc. McCormack has brushed up on the veteran forward and what he’ll be looking for.
“I know that he’s a strong body,” McCormack said. “He plays two angles as well as we do. And he uses leverage to play through up and under and draw fouls. Defensively, you have to kind of play him early, play him before the catch to kind of get him out of his scoring area.”
Replicating last week's energy
Allen Fieldhouse roared especially loud last week when Kansas hosted Missouri. But as this group returns to the floor, they’ll be looking for some more leadership on the floor.
Drawing teams out of their element has given the Jayhawks a strong edge before, but McCormack wants his team to establish a vocal presence on the court moving forward.
“The greatest part is it could be anybody,” McCormack said.
He continued: “We have a lot of vocal players on our team and everybody can step up and be vocal and have their voice heard as far as what we need to do, who should be in charge, who should lead, who should take on that role? Anybody that feels that certain players are lagging as not being locked in mentally or emotionally, just hey talk to me about themselves or in front of the entire group if everybody needs to hear it so we can set the tone as far as games go.”