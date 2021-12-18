David McCormack on stepping stone matchup with SFA

Finding a rhythm after a slow start to the regular-season schedule, David McCormack is back to playing physical basketball after a strong four-game stretch.

Posting 11 points in the lopsided win over Missouri last week, his inside presence will be looked to this week against Stephen F. Austin as the Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

McCormack sees the weekend matchup with the Lumberjacks as another stepping stone before entering conference play.

“Every game is a new opportunity to get better,” McCormack said. “Just kind of perfect our craft and strengthen what we need to do as a team to further propel our season in March. I think we can do better defensively, getting more stops, being more sound offensively, and guarding to the end of the clock.”

Kansas has shown more urgency on the defensive side of the ball recently against UTEP and Missouri. But McCormack is looking for that kind of play to become a natural extension of his team’s performance.

“You want to get to a point, like how you said, it’s second nature,” McCormack said. “I think that’s what we’re still just kind of driving into the players and instilling that mindset where you don’t have to think and it becomes a reaction to do the right things defensively.”