David McCormack previews Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe

Senior David McCormack is settling into his groove with No. 5 Kansas as the month of January wraps up, and Saturday’s non-conference test with No. 12 Kentucky will be his opportunity to have a third-straight double-digit performance for the Jayhawks.

But the two-time All-Big 12 forward will have his hands full inside with Wildcats’ junior Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads the nation in rebounding (15.2) and field goal shooting (61.5) in the SEC.

Familiar with Tshiebwe at West Virginia and all the way back to his days in AAU ball, McCormack is looking forward to competing with his old friend on the hardwood again.

“I’ve known Oscar since high school,” McCormack said. “We know he’s a dominant rebounder, he’s strong, he’s physical. And we’re going to have to match that or bring more energy (and) tenacity to the table.”

Tshiebwe transferred from West Virginia after his sophomore season and his skillset has meshed well with John Calipari’s program.

“I think he’s the same player just playing in a different setup that really works for him,” McCormack said. “I know when he was playing with the Mountaineers, he was still aggressive, still a rebounder, still playing hard. It’s just a different lineup or setup that works better for him.”

McCormack said squaring up with a similar size helps bring himself out of his shell and play with a little more drive.

“I think that’s my optimal matchup,” McCormack said. “When your playing against a bruiser, you can be physical, you don’t have to worry about small tic tac fouls, just know they’re going to play the same way. It’s kind of a relief.”