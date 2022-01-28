David McCormack previews Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe
Senior David McCormack is settling into his groove with No. 5 Kansas as the month of January wraps up, and Saturday’s non-conference test with No. 12 Kentucky will be his opportunity to have a third-straight double-digit performance for the Jayhawks.
But the two-time All-Big 12 forward will have his hands full inside with Wildcats’ junior Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads the nation in rebounding (15.2) and field goal shooting (61.5) in the SEC.
Familiar with Tshiebwe at West Virginia and all the way back to his days in AAU ball, McCormack is looking forward to competing with his old friend on the hardwood again.
“I’ve known Oscar since high school,” McCormack said. “We know he’s a dominant rebounder, he’s strong, he’s physical. And we’re going to have to match that or bring more energy (and) tenacity to the table.”
Tshiebwe transferred from West Virginia after his sophomore season and his skillset has meshed well with John Calipari’s program.
“I think he’s the same player just playing in a different setup that really works for him,” McCormack said. “I know when he was playing with the Mountaineers, he was still aggressive, still a rebounder, still playing hard. It’s just a different lineup or setup that works better for him.”
McCormack said squaring up with a similar size helps bring himself out of his shell and play with a little more drive.
“I think that’s my optimal matchup,” McCormack said. “When your playing against a bruiser, you can be physical, you don’t have to worry about small tic tac fouls, just know they’re going to play the same way. It’s kind of a relief.”
Winning off the glass
Battling the nation’s best rebounding team, Kansas will need to fight extra hard on the boards if they’re going to rake up some takeaways. Posting strong rebounding numbers against both Texas Tech and Kansas State, the Jayhawks will be in for a true test in the paint.
Going head-to-head with teammate Jalen Wilson in practice, McCormack says things are coming together underneath the backboard.
“Jalen and I just battle in practice, even if we’re on the same team,” McCormack said. “Just who can get more boards and having that competitive spirit definitely transfers over to the game.”
He’s looking to jump out early with the physicality and keep everyone on their toes when the shots fall off.
“And now playing with such a dominant rebounding team like Kentucky, we’ll have to get a body on them early,” McCormack said. “Just kind of hold each other accountable to keep doing what we have been doing. Keep growing and accelerating the rebounding trait.”
Bring on the noise
Setting up for arguably the weekend’s most-watched college basketball game, the Kansas/Kentucky rivalry has some history in Lawrence, Kansas. The series at Allen Fieldhouse currently belongs to the Wildcats, 7-5.
McCormack knows what kind of difference KU’s home court can make and sees it factoring into the Jayhawks’ energy levels Saturday night.
“Play in this place regardless, it’s going to be crazy,” McCormack said. “It’s going to be hectic, but playing against another most-winning program is going to be memorable and enjoyable and the fans are going to make us want to play even harder. I think everybody’s going to be completely turned up and ready to go from minute one.”
Watch everything David McCormack said ahead of the Kentucky matchup on Slant TV.