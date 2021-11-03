David McCormack recaps home opener win, talks Remy Martin

Wednesday night wasn’t David McCormack's first home opener with the Jayhawks, but the victory over Emporia State in front of a full Allen Fieldhouse was a special experience to kick off the regular season.

“It was kinda like Christmas came early,” he said. “We got out there just for a warm-up and it was exciting. We could feel the energy coming from the building.”

McCormack posted 16 points and went perfect from the free-throw line (6-6) in his senior debut.

Back on the court with a different, yet familiar, roster, McCormack was passionate about sharing the normal surroundings with his teammates.

“I was happy, not only for me but for a lot of the new guys,” he said. “They’ve all been anticipating this feeling and it’s magical, to be quite honest. It’s a great feeling to have people back in the stands.”

Kansas rotated many names against Emporia State, including both transfers and freshmen alike. McCormack believes this was the right time to work in those reps.

“I think it’s the perfect opportunity to understand how we can play in different lineups,” he said. “It allows newcomers and transfers also to get a feel for playing in Allen Fieldhouse and kind of get in their groove.”

Joining Remy Martin on the court for the first time, McCormack is beginning to learn how to read the transfer’s style of play and the energy he brings to the court.

“I think he had a lot of personality,” he said. “He showed how energetic he is as a player and what he brings to the table, as far as scoring and passing ability. I think it’s only going to be up from here.”

McCormack on Remy continued: “We expect him to have some personality but he really just laid it all out there. I can’t wait to see what it’s gonna be like in real high-intensity games to see if he’s gonna have that same character.”

Matched up with Hornets sophomore center Mayuom Buom, McCormack got a solid test from a young ballplayer.

McCormack shared his thoughts on going head-to-head with Buom.

“He was very aggressive,” he said. “I definitely took for granted his playing capability and his skill set. He tried to be a big scoring option and just give credit to him as a really well-skilled big that was pretty quick.”