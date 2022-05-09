Davion Westmoreland felt Kansas was the perfect fit

“It was the right place for me,” Westmoreland said. “I didn't want to go back and wait on anything else, because other schools had a chance to offer me. And KU took that chance with me. And I took a chance with them. I appreciate them for giving me the opportunity right now, instead of later on in the year. They're seeing potential now, so why not wait.”

This weekend Westmoreland took an official visit to KU and liked everything he saw.

There were a lot of schools reaching out to him and then the offer came from Kansas.

Davion Westmoreland was set to return to Hutchinson Community College unless he got the right scholarship offer.

Before he left campus, he gave his verbal commitment to the coaches. He was sold on the program after seeing the school and visiting with players and coaches.

“The visit was really good,” he said. “They showed me a lot of love and hospitality. They showed me around a lot. I really like the city and the coaching staff. I liked the community, it's a great community.”

Westmoreland said he bonded with Shad Dabney who was his host on the visit. The two have a lot in common being from the same area.

“He was a really good host and he showed me around and told me how it was,” Westmoreland said. “We are both we from Georgia, so you know that helps. It felt like I was already part of the team. They welcomed me right in, so I got to meet a lot of them. It felt like I was already here.”

Hutchinson head coach Drew Dallas told Jayhawk Slant the Kansas coaches did a lot of homework. They started recruiting Westmoreland before the spring and offered after watching him in practice.

Defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu played a big part in the recruiting and defensive coordinator Brian Borland was one of the coaches who attended practice.

“He (Onatolu) wanted somebody to come in and work and compete,” Westmoreland said. “And that's what I like. I want to come in and compete and work for everything. I don’t want anything given to me. I really liked that about him. It stood out. He told me he is going to give me a chance.”

In the last couple weeks, there has been communication with Iowa State, Florida State, TCU, Troy, Appalachian State, and many other schools.

Since last season Westmoreland has added 20 pounds to his frame and kept his athleticism. It was one reason college coaches were reaching out to him. He said he will spend the next three weeks getting ready for the move to Kansas.

He already graduated from Hutchinson C.C. making him eligible to leave after the semester is over.

“I feel good about it my decision,” he said. “I'm relaxed. I'm not stressing about where I'm going anymore. This feels like the right decision. I think it's going to be a real good year and a good season for me. It's a good place for me. It is the perfect fit.”