Davon Ferguson wanted to put on a show for the spring game. He was getting a visit from his father Damon, who he hasn’t seen in a while. So that had him motivated to do something big.

And it played out perfectly. Ferguson made the biggest play on defense in the game.

He picked off a Thomas MacVittie pass and returned it 74 yards for a score. He also led the team with three pass break-ups.

Ferguson came to the Jayhawks last year after signing from Hartnell College in California. He was a junior college transfer with three years to play. After spending a season at Kansas he is feeling more comfortable.

“I got adjusted to the game,” Ferguson said. “Last year was my first year coming out of juco, and speeds are very different at the division one level. I got acclimated to the speed. Then understanding and getting the playbook more has helped.”

He has also been helped by learning from Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee. They are both seniors that play in the defensive backfield. He has picked up on things from them and they have been a big help.

“Mike and Bryce are established seniors, so I'm learning a lot from them,” he said. “Me and Bryce play the same position, so I can learn a lot from him. I will ask him what he thinks about this play, or certain formations. I’m just picking his brain when it comes to formations and the playbook.”

Word came out of spring football Ferguson had a solid campaign. Although Torneden has his safety spot locked down Ferguson will be ready when his number is called.

“I really feel like I'm competing a lot and I'm making plays,” he said. “I just have to keep developing and just keep elevating my game to another level.”