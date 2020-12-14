JayhawkSlant - De'Kedrick Sterns officially back with Kansas

De'Kedrick Sterns officially back with Kansas
De’Kedrick Sterns has been one of the top targets for some time on the offensive line for the Kansas coaches.
Sterns committed to the KU staff in late April and was a key part of the group of recruits that helped convince others to attend Kansas. Then on December 1st, he decided he needed to rethink his decision.
He announced he was decommitting from Kansas.
“Well, the reason why I decommitted is because there was a lot of stuff going through my head,” Sterns said. “Obviously, this is a super big decision of mine that's going to impact really the rest of my life. With Coach Meadows being fired, it was like, ‘man, I don't want to go here and not know who my coach will be for the next three to four years.’”
Over the next week Sterns looked back on his commitment and thought about his future. One thing he kept going back to, was the family feeling he got at Kansas.
“I talked to some other schools, but nobody had what Kansas did,” he said.
Sterns decommitted in the afternoon and that day, he was on the phone after practice with Les Miles and other Kansas coaches. Brent Dearmon and Josh Eargle joined Miles that day in making their pitch to get him back in crimson and blue.
They stayed with Sterns and convinced him his future is at Kansas. Once Sterns thought about it, he decided to stick with his original commitment.
“I know everybody there and it's just different than the other schools,” Sterns said. “I feel like other schools are trying to sell me something. They try to advertise their school and it's not like that at Kansas. They’re not trying to sell me something. At the University of Kansas all the coaches are cool with their whole crew. I feel like that's where I will fit best.”
Kansas is in the middle of a search to find their next offensive line coach. Sterns has confidence they will find the right choice and that is one reason he decided to stay with the Jayhawks. He also likes Miles background working with the offensive line.
“When I decommitted I talked to him (Miles) and then he talked to my mom too,” Sterns said. “We had some pretty, good conversations. Another reason why I came back is Coach Miles. He's an offensive line guy and he has a lot of experience with the offensive line. He’s sent a lot of guys to the league. For me, that’s a big thing.”
Sterns plans to sign with Kansas on Wednesday and his next step will be enrolling. He will graduate early and arrive on campus in January. He said that will give him a head start in the program and learn the system faster.
He’s already added weight and currently tipping the scales at 280 pounds. That weight will increase even more by starting with the Kansas strength and conditioning team in January.
“I've put on some pretty good weight,” he said. “I think I was 250 last year and now I’m 280, so I've put on good weight, all muscle. My strength coach at the school has done a really good job with all of us. I feel like dealing with the strength coaches at Kansas and the nutritionist is going to put some really, good weight on me also. They will probably get me to the 290-300 range. So, it will be good, just to get out there early and play.”