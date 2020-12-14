JayhawkSlant - De'Kedrick Sterns officially back with Kansas

De’Kedrick Sterns has been one of the top targets for some time on the offensive line for the Kansas coaches.

Sterns committed to the KU staff in late April and was a key part of the group of recruits that helped convince others to attend Kansas. Then on December 1st, he decided he needed to rethink his decision.

He announced he was decommitting from Kansas.

“Well, the reason why I decommitted is because there was a lot of stuff going through my head,” Sterns said. “Obviously, this is a super big decision of mine that's going to impact really the rest of my life. With Coach Meadows being fired, it was like, ‘man, I don't want to go here and not know who my coach will be for the next three to four years.’”

Over the next week Sterns looked back on his commitment and thought about his future. One thing he kept going back to, was the family feeling he got at Kansas.

“I talked to some other schools, but nobody had what Kansas did,” he said.

Sterns decommitted in the afternoon and that day, he was on the phone after practice with Les Miles and other Kansas coaches. Brent Dearmon and Josh Eargle joined Miles that day in making their pitch to get him back in crimson and blue.