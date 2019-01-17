The waiting game continues for Silvio De Sousa, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward from Luanda, Angola. After graduating early from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., last year, De Sousa, after sitting out a period of time, appeared in 20 games during his freshman season at Kansas.

During that 20-game stretch, De Sousa averaged four points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Bill Self’s squad. He pulled down six or more rebounds seven times, including his last three games in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, De Sousa scored in double figures twice with 10 versus Oklahoma (2/19) and 16 against West Virginia (3/10). He averaged 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament and tied his season high with 26 minutes vs. Duke (3/25) with 10 rebounds and scoring four points.

When Kansas needed him the most, De Sousa came up big for the Jayhawks. In the Big 12 Tournament, he averaged 20.0 minutes, 10.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He posted his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds vs. West Virginia (3/10) in the Big 12 title game.

De Sousa Pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds vs. Kansas State (3/9) in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Heading into the season, the expectations couldn’t have been any higher for Silvio De Sousa or the Jayhawks. However, with a road trip to West Virginia looming on Saturday, the former five-star prospect has yet to log a single minute on the court this season.

“I represent University of Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa,” wrote Scott Tompsett of Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law in Kansas City, Mo. “Silvio has cooperated fully and completely with the investigation of his NCAA eligibility, which has now caused him to miss over half of his sophomore season. Silvio came to the United States from Angola at the age of 15, and he did everything he was supposed to do and was asked to do to become an eligible student-athlete at the University of Kansas. Silvio followed the rules. He did nothing wrong.

“If adults did something illicit or against the rules, they did it without Silvio’s knowledge or involvement,” he added. “Their actions and conduct can be dealt with through the courts and/or the NCAA major infractions process. It’s time for the NCAA to be fair to Silvio and immediately reinstate his eligibility.”

Currently, it’s attempting to be determined whether his eligibility has been compromised due to alleged involvement of his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Furthermore, allegations have been made about Falmagne taking $60,000 from Under Armour to ensure De Sousa attended Maryland, along with discussions of a $20,000 payment by an Adidas official to Falmagne and $2,500 more to enroll De Sousa in online classes so he could attend KU early out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., have been a part of the investigation.

When asked for an update during his weekly press conference on Thursday, Self said there was no news to report at the time.

"I don't have any Silvio news as of today,” he said. “None."