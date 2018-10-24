The trial involving corruption in college basketball recruiting has already proved costly, at least for a short period of time, to the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. Last week, during that trial, it was said that $2,500 was paid to the guardian of Silvio De Sousa in-order for De Sousa to complete an online course to gain eligibility at Kansas.



On Wednesday morning, Self said in a statement that sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa will not participate in the Jayhawks' exhibition game Thursday night vs. Emporia State and will be withheld from competition pending the outcome of an eligibility review.

"Information was presented during the current trial in New York - some of which we knew, some of which we didn't," said KU basketball coach Bill Self. "We have decided to withhold Silvio from competition until we can evaluate and understand the new information. We have already discussed trial developments with the NCAA and will continue to work with NCAA staff moving forward."

De Sousa averaged 4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman last season. He joined KU in December 2017 after graduating in three-and-a-half years from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Thankfully for Kansas, the Jayhawks are loaded in the frontcourt heading into the 2018-19 season. Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, David McCormack, Udoka Azubuike and Mitch Lightfoot are expected to play major minutes for Kansas this season.