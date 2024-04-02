For the past two seasons one of the biggest things holding Dean Miller has been putting on weight to play at the Big 12 level.

But that has changed.

When Miller arrived at Kansas he had the speed off the edge but was tipping the scales at barely over 200 pounds. There has been a lot of eating and days where he consumes 5000 calories to get his weight where he wants.

“It's been a process for me, no doubt,” Miller said. “You know, since I got here, I'd say that's really been my main focus on and off the field. Just trying to get my weight up so I could go out there and make some plays. But it's been a process for sure. You know, Coach Sleeve, my nutritionist, Katie, and everybody it's been a full group effort. Just pushing, trying to get me up there.”