Dean Miller gaining weight, stepping up in spring
For the past two seasons one of the biggest things holding Dean Miller has been putting on weight to play at the Big 12 level.
But that has changed.
When Miller arrived at Kansas he had the speed off the edge but was tipping the scales at barely over 200 pounds. There has been a lot of eating and days where he consumes 5000 calories to get his weight where he wants.
“It's been a process for me, no doubt,” Miller said. “You know, since I got here, I'd say that's really been my main focus on and off the field. Just trying to get my weight up so I could go out there and make some plays. But it's been a process for sure. You know, Coach Sleeve, my nutritionist, Katie, and everybody it's been a full group effort. Just pushing, trying to get me up there.”
Miller is getting close to 230 and recently weighed in at 227. That is a lot heavier than last season, and everything is trending in the right direction.
Defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu has watched the weight gain make a difference in his game. The pass-rush position is a key for the defense after losing Austin Booker to the NFL and the departure of Patrick Joyner and Hayden Hatcher.
“He's been a really athletic guy that can run, plays with a motor, really physical,” Onatolu said. “But he was just 200 pounds. Now he's going on his second year in the program. He's put on a lot of weight. He was 227 this morning. He's eating, he's putting it all together and he's going to be a guy that's really going to help us. We're excited about him.”
Gaining weight helps Miller go up against bigger offensive linemen like Bryce Cabeldue in practice. But learning the system has also played a big part.
“The spring has been real productive for me,” Miller said. “I feel like obviously I've been here for two full years now, so just learning the system has been real game changer for me. Just getting comfortable in the system, take advantage of everything I’ve got around me nutrition wise. Just getting my body right so I can get ready and produce.”
