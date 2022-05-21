Dean Miller impressed with Kansas visit, thinking about future

“It was amazing from the jump,” he said. “I feel like they really treated me great out there. I could definitely feel the love. And, really, that connection that I was looking for I feel like I was able to get. It started off great and was amazing the whole way through.”

Miller, from College of the Canyons, said he felt a connection to the coaching staff during his official visit to Lawrence.

The Kansas staff was one of the first to find out about Dean Miller . They started recruited him during spring football and eventually offered the defensive end a scholarship.

Not only was the trip to Kansas his first official visit, but he has not been that far away from home.

“I have nothing but positive things to say and think about the whole place, when it comes to the coaching staff, the team, the area, and Lawrence in general,” Miller said. “I never had really traveled outside of California too much. Kind of like I just said, didn't really know what to expect, but was really pleasantly surprised.”

Kansas assistant Jordan Peterson watched Miller play in practice before the Jayhawks extended the offer. After that, defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu became a key part of the recruiting.

“I definitely spent a good amount of time around Coach O,” he said. “He’s just a real honest person. A real honest, straightforward guy. He's going to tell you how it is. He's going to just be real with you. He’s a real down-to-earth type of guy. And I really respect that a lot.

“And then Coach Leipold, I had the chance to have multiple meals with him, as well. We had a real productive meeting at the end, before I hopped on my flight back. And I felt real comfortable talking to him and also just the rest of the coaching staff. It was a truly amazing visit.”

Miller will look to guidance from his family, and his mother was on the visit.

“I'm the youngest child so it's going to be hard seeing me leave,” he said. “But she knows that, wherever it is, it's going to happen eventually. It was amazing to see how comfortable the coaching staff was able to make her feel. By the end she had a good feel and knows that I'd be in good hands. So that was really big for her.”

This weekend could be a crucial time for Miller in determining his next step. There is the possibility of taking more visits, but time is a factor. Miller said he is a full qualifier out of high school and will finish up his credits in early June. That will allow him to transfer to a school and go through summer workouts.

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds he is explosive off the edge. That has attracted college coaches in the last month, and he will talk to his family about the immediate future.

“I don’t have any other visits set up,” he said. “I kind of just wanted to have a couple days out here, have a little bit of time back here with my family, as well as my coaches, tell them all about the trip, and really just have the chance to talk with them and get their input.”

He continued: “A decision will definitely be reached here in the next couple of days. It was a great official visit. I just wanted to talk it over with my parents and really solidify my decision. Being a 4x3 player, I have a lot of time left. It's not like I'm a guy that is going to come in and just play for one year and graduate. I have a lot of playing time left, so it's a real big decision.”