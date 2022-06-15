Dean Miller picks Kansas, will move to Lawrence soon

“They all just kind of erupted with excitement and they all started cheering. It was awesome. It was a great feeling for sure.”

“It was great,” Miller said. “I was talking to Coach O (Onatolu) for a little while asking some final questions before I got everything squared away and committed. They had all the staff on speakerphone and once I gave them the news it was awesome.

On Wednesday afternoon he called the coaches at Kansas and gave them his verbal commitment.

After taking his official visits he wanted to make sure he made the right decision. There was one school that it felt right with and that feeling never changed.

Dean Miller was thorough and patient through his recruiting process. He picked up late offers from schools in the Big 12, Pac 12, and Big 10.

Miller visited Kansas in the middle of May and followed that up with a trip to Indiana. After that he finished up final exams and wanted to make sure his feelings were as strong as they were during the process.

“I've just had such a strong feeling from Kansas ever since I visited there,” Miller said. “The reason it took me so long was I just wanted to see how my strong feelings would continue. I wanted to make sure I continue feeling that same way, even with a little bit of time off.

“I had time to sit back and think about it and reflect. And I just felt that strong feeling about them since the moment I left. I’m happy to get everything rolling with them.”

Miller said after his visit to Kansas one thing that stood out was the family environment. Four weeks after the trip those feelings did not change.

“It just really felt like a big family over there,” he said. “All of the coaching staff really connected with each other. I had a real strong feeling that I could go to Kansas and move across the country and have that feel like my second home. This is my home for the next three to four years. So that was huge. It is like a big support system.”

He finished up his course work at College of the Canyons and will make the move to Lawrence in the near future.

“I’m getting admitted into the school and get the ball moving with housing,” he said. “And then I should probably be getting down there in about a week or so. So that will be great.”

At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds he is explosive off the edge. He was a qualifier coming out of high school giving him four years of eligibility to play three seasons.

“Definitely there is just lot of excitement,” he said. “I’m just stoked to finally get the ball moving with Kansas. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us.”