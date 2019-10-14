New offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has only been on the job for three practices, but Les Miles has already liked what he has seen. "He's just got a really fresh approach," Miles said. "He's been fun for our players to work with, and he's played quarterback, and he kind of seems to fit in that quarterback room for us." Dearmon will work with the quarterback group but that isn't the only position that could benefit from the coaching change. "He's certainly starting a great relationship with the team," Miles said. "I think there's opportunities to throw and catch, and I think any time there's opportunities to throw and catch, the receivers kind of like to hear that from the guy that's calling the plays."

Miles said Dearmon has quickly fit in with the offense

Miles had Dearmon's name on his list all along

Miles was coaching in the SEC at LSU and first heard of Dearmon's name from Auburn, another school in the conference. "His name kind of floated around Auburn, and I have some friends in football, and they said that he would be an ideal coordinator," Miles said. "What I was trying to do was put myself in a position where I could, if need be, go to the next man."

Prox still out of the line-up

The Kansas linebacker group has taken some hits the last few weeks. They have been without leading tackler Dru Prox. Last game against Oklahoma Kyron Johnson had to leave the game a couple times and didn't return late in the game. There isn't any update on Johnson's status, but Prox will not be with the team against Texas. "I do not see Dru Prox being available to us this weekend," Miles said.

Recruiting on the bye-week

The entire staff was on the road last week to recruit during the open week. The Kansas coaches were spotted all the way from Florida to California. There were several coaches who stayed in the area to recruit. "It was nice to see high school football, and we were in the state of Kansas and the Kansas footprint," Miles said. "It was good. I think the people were comfortable and recognized the brand."

Texas QB draws comparisons to Tim Tebow