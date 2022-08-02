Decision day has arrived for Four-Star SG Chris Johnson
Early last week, Chris Johnson, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound shooting guard from Montverde (FL) Academy took an official visit to Kansas. Shortly thereafter, his father, Chester Johnson, told JayhawkSlant.com that his son was likely done taking visits. Several days ago, Johnson announced that he'd be making his decision today.
For the very latest on Chris Johnson and today's decision, click here.
