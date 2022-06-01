Decision day has arrived for Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar
Will they stay or will they go? That is the question many Kansas fans are anxiously waiting for when it comes to the decision of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar. At some point before the end of the day, Wilson and McCullar will either decide to return to college basketball or remain in the NBA draft.
For the very latest, click here.
EXPIRING SOON: Get Jayhawk Slant FREE until fall football camp
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. Follow all of the recruiting news in basketball and football over the summer. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE