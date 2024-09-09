Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItMzMxMDcxNyc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJjMDc1MTM3Ny00ODM5LTNjNWUtYWNkZC04 NWZkMjI5MDJjMTIiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0zMzEwNzE3Iik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci0zMzEwNzE3Iik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

Four-star forward Eric Reibe has yet to announce a commitment date, but the way the German-born big man has been taking, canceling and moving official visits as of late suggests he hopes to wrap things up in a somewhat timely manner. Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the developing situation and the decision that lies before Reibe with a deep dive into the players in his recruitment.

Advertisement

THE FAVORITE: Kansas

There are precious few coincidences in the recruiting world, so the fact that Reibe canceled scheduled visits to both Kentucky and North Carolina in the immediate aftermath of his trip to Kansas is important to note. The Jayhawks are selling Reibe on being a possible replacement to veteran big man Hunter Dickinson when he departs college basketball following the upcoming season. The pitch seems to have resonated thus far, placing the Jayhawks in the driver’s seat for the time being. The German-born forward is no lock to land in Lawrence, as additional official visits remain on his schedule, but it’s clear that Bill Self made a big move while hosting the four-star prospect a couple weeks back.

THE THREATS: UConn and Indiana

Reibe visited UConn over the weekend, and it’s still too early to discern the returns on that trip. Meanwhile, the four-star forward moved his visit to Indiana up from Oct. 4 to Sept. 20. The sudden movement suggests Reibe intends to expedite his recruiting process, but the Huskies and Hoosiers still have better than puncher's chance. Both programs should be seen as running behind the Jayhawks, but both also possess sizable NIL war chests and coaches with a history of putting players in the NBA Draft’s first-round.

DON'T RULE OUT: Oregon

The Ducks have work to do in order to beat out the three aforementioned programs but hold the last visit, which is still worth a lot in modern recruiting. Reibe is scheduled to be on campus in Eugene on Oct. 11 if that visit doesn’t get moved or canceled in the coming weeks. Should the trip take place, Oregon will be worth monitoring closely. The way things are going lately, however, suggests a quick cancellation is a possibility.

TECHNICALLY ALIVE BUT DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH: Creighton