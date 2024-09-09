Decision Dossier: Four-star Eric Reibe
Four-star forward Eric Reibe has yet to announce a commitment date, but the way the German-born big man has been taking, canceling and moving official visits as of late suggests he hopes to wrap things up in a somewhat timely manner.
Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the developing situation and the decision that lies before Reibe with a deep dive into the players in his recruitment.
Rivals Roundtable: Biggest commitments, hard-to-read decisions
2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2026 Rankings: Rivals150
Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search
THE FAVORITE: Kansas
There are precious few coincidences in the recruiting world, so the fact that Reibe canceled scheduled visits to both Kentucky and North Carolina in the immediate aftermath of his trip to Kansas is important to note.
The Jayhawks are selling Reibe on being a possible replacement to veteran big man Hunter Dickinson when he departs college basketball following the upcoming season. The pitch seems to have resonated thus far, placing the Jayhawks in the driver’s seat for the time being.
The German-born forward is no lock to land in Lawrence, as additional official visits remain on his schedule, but it’s clear that Bill Self made a big move while hosting the four-star prospect a couple weeks back.
THE THREATS: UConn and Indiana
Reibe visited UConn over the weekend, and it’s still too early to discern the returns on that trip. Meanwhile, the four-star forward moved his visit to Indiana up from Oct. 4 to Sept. 20. The sudden movement suggests Reibe intends to expedite his recruiting process, but the Huskies and Hoosiers still have better than puncher's chance.
Both programs should be seen as running behind the Jayhawks, but both also possess sizable NIL war chests and coaches with a history of putting players in the NBA Draft’s first-round.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCONN FANS AT UCONNREPORT.COM
DON'T RULE OUT: Oregon
The Ducks have work to do in order to beat out the three aforementioned programs but hold the last visit, which is still worth a lot in modern recruiting. Reibe is scheduled to be on campus in Eugene on Oct. 11 if that visit doesn’t get moved or canceled in the coming weeks. Should the trip take place, Oregon will be worth monitoring closely.
The way things are going lately, however, suggests a quick cancellation is a possibility.
TECHNICALLY ALIVE BUT DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH: Creighton
Once considered to be a front-runner to land Reibe, Creighton seems to have faded in the wake of the forward’s visit to Kansas earlier this month. Reibe visited Omaha back in May and has gone on the record saying he’s still considering the Bluejays as recently as last month.
The (MD) Bullis School star is highly unlikely to actually choose Creighton on decision day, but Greg McDermott’s program still bears mentioning here … even if it’s in passing.