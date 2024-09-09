PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Decision Dossier: Four-star Eric Reibe

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob
Four-star forward Eric Reibe has yet to announce a commitment date, but the way the German-born big man has been taking, canceling and moving official visits as of late suggests he hopes to wrap things up in a somewhat timely manner.

Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the developing situation and the decision that lies before Reibe with a deep dive into the players in his recruitment.

THE FAVORITE: Kansas

There are precious few coincidences in the recruiting world, so the fact that Reibe canceled scheduled visits to both Kentucky and North Carolina in the immediate aftermath of his trip to Kansas is important to note.

The Jayhawks are selling Reibe on being a possible replacement to veteran big man Hunter Dickinson when he departs college basketball following the upcoming season. The pitch seems to have resonated thus far, placing the Jayhawks in the driver’s seat for the time being.

The German-born forward is no lock to land in Lawrence, as additional official visits remain on his schedule, but it’s clear that Bill Self made a big move while hosting the four-star prospect a couple weeks back.

THE THREATS: UConn and Indiana

Reibe visited UConn over the weekend, and it’s still too early to discern the returns on that trip. Meanwhile, the four-star forward moved his visit to Indiana up from Oct. 4 to Sept. 20. The sudden movement suggests Reibe intends to expedite his recruiting process, but the Huskies and Hoosiers still have better than puncher's chance.

Both programs should be seen as running behind the Jayhawks, but both also possess sizable NIL war chests and coaches with a history of putting players in the NBA Draft’s first-round.

DON'T RULE OUT: Oregon

The Ducks have work to do in order to beat out the three aforementioned programs but hold the last visit, which is still worth a lot in modern recruiting. Reibe is scheduled to be on campus in Eugene on Oct. 11 if that visit doesn’t get moved or canceled in the coming weeks. Should the trip take place, Oregon will be worth monitoring closely.

The way things are going lately, however, suggests a quick cancellation is a possibility.

TECHNICALLY ALIVE BUT DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH: Creighton

Once considered to be a front-runner to land Reibe, Creighton seems to have faded in the wake of the forward’s visit to Kansas earlier this month. Reibe visited Omaha back in May and has gone on the record saying he’s still considering the Bluejays as recently as last month.

The (MD) Bullis School star is highly unlikely to actually choose Creighton on decision day, but Greg McDermott’s program still bears mentioning here … even if it’s in passing.

