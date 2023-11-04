Behind Kansas’ win over Iowa State to clinch their first winning season since 2008 was a defense that continually made big plays to stay in control of the game. The defense allowed 21 points, gave up 333 yards, and came up with some big stops.

The biggest play of the game came when Mello Dotson came up with a pick six in his second straight game. The play put Kansas up 14-0, and went a long way toward the end result of the 28-21 contest.

“Mello has been really ready and confident,” head coach Lance Leipold said.

Dotson got injured later in the game and Leipold did not have an update on his status.

Linebacker Rich Miller was happy to see Dotson make that play, as they had talked about him doing it again before the game.

“I was like, ‘Mello, you going to get another one, bro?’” Miller said. 'He said, ‘Rich, I'm going to get another.’ I'm like, ‘Bet, I'm going to meet you in the end zone.’ He was like, ‘bet.’ He caught it and I'm like, I ain't going to make this one. Yeah. So, yeah, I was lit, though.” That was lit.