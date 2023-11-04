Defense comes up with big plays in win over Iowa State
Behind Kansas’ win over Iowa State to clinch their first winning season since 2008 was a defense that continually made big plays to stay in control of the game. The defense allowed 21 points, gave up 333 yards, and came up with some big stops.
The biggest play of the game came when Mello Dotson came up with a pick six in his second straight game. The play put Kansas up 14-0, and went a long way toward the end result of the 28-21 contest.
“Mello has been really ready and confident,” head coach Lance Leipold said.
Dotson got injured later in the game and Leipold did not have an update on his status.
Linebacker Rich Miller was happy to see Dotson make that play, as they had talked about him doing it again before the game.
“I was like, ‘Mello, you going to get another one, bro?’” Miller said. 'He said, ‘Rich, I'm going to get another.’ I'm like, ‘Bet, I'm going to meet you in the end zone.’ He was like, ‘bet.’ He caught it and I'm like, I ain't going to make this one. Yeah. So, yeah, I was lit, though.” That was lit.
The celebration that did insist however resulted in Dotson getting flagged for taking his helmet off. The 15 yard penalty proved crucial on the kickoff, as Iowa State got it down to the 31 yard line of Kansas.
That only created another opportunity for the defense to come up big. That’s when Rich Miller responded with a sack to knock the Cyclones out of field goal range and force a punt. The Jayhawks managed to get in the backfield on numerous occasions on Saturday night on their way to seven tackles for loss.
“It was really big,” Miller said. “A lot of times Coach Simpson gets on us because we don’t blitz to our full potential. So we’ve been thinking about it lately. It was important to get back there. It felt good too because all the work in practice finally kind of paying off”
Craig Young recorded a half sack, four tackles and a pass break up that occurred in the end zone in the performance. His focus was making sure that they played well as a unit.
“I thought Craig Young showed up tonight,” Leipold said. “Probably the most he has in while.”
“That’s what we focus on is playing together as a brotherhood,” Young said. “That was our mindset. We didn’t get too high, we didn't get too low, we just knew we had to go out there and fight til the next play.”
There was also a big focus on rallying to the ball, to which the Jayhawks did on numerous occasions.
“Each game we lost, we watched the film, we looked at ourselves in the mirror," Miller said. "When we lost those games we weren’t running to the ball. We weren’t playing up to our potential and we took that personally.”
The Jayhawks, even after that performance, feel like underdogs, and ready for the challenge.
“We want to be the underdogs,” Young said. “We have nothing to lose, go out there and fight. It’s what we do.. Punch them in the mouth first, see how they react.”