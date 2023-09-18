Defense playing well, looking for that big turnover
The Jayhawks missed out on five opportunities to recover a Nevada fumble during their 31-24 victory in Reno. Despite not cashing in on the big play opportunities, the Jayhawks were able to see the missed opportunities as unlucky breaks.
“Sometimes they’re going to go your way, sometimes they’re not,” Lance Leipold said.
Saturday was not the first time that the Jayhawks did not get on a looese football this season and gave up more points as a result of it. In the win over Missouri State, the Jayhawks forced a fumble inside of their own 5-yard-line and did not come up with it. Missouri State punched it in shortly after and tied that game at seven.
In the win over Nevada, the absence of fumble recoveries could’ve kept at least 10 Nevada points off of the board.
Kenny Logan, who was all over the field with 2.5 tackles for loss on nine tackles, forced a fumble that Nevada recovered inside of the 5-yard-line. The Wolf Pack worked their way into the end zone shortly after.
Logan, much like Leipold, was nonchalant when mentioning the lack of fumble recoveries.
“We don’t really pay attention to it,” Logan said. “We can create turnovers, but we’ve got to continue to keep playing and continue to make plays. All of those [fumbles] showed us that we can make turnovers, we can get the ball out.”
Perhaps the most glaring chance to recover a Nevada fumble of the night could have put the game away late in the fourth quarter. As the Wolf Pack ran the option, they made an unforced error that led to three Jayhawks being the closest to the loose ball.
Both Taiwan Berryhill and Hayden Hatcher got their hands on it. It appeared the Jayhawks finally got their break, the review showed but Hatcher was out of bounds when he made contact with the ball, nullifying Berryhill’s recovery.
Neither team ended up scoring for the rest of the game, the recovery would have had Kansas in field goal range with 5:32 remaining and a chance to make it a two possession game.
Kansas made it through their non conference schedule undefeated, and accomplished that with an even turnover margin (4 takeaways, 4 giveaways). With six chances to recover fumbles, it leaves an opportunity to improve on a stat that could help the Jayhawks when conference play starts next week.
“We’re excited we got the ball out, we’re excited we made a few plays, and we’re ready to build on it,” Logan said.