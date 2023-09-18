The Jayhawks missed out on five opportunities to recover a Nevada fumble during their 31-24 victory in Reno. Despite not cashing in on the big play opportunities, the Jayhawks were able to see the missed opportunities as unlucky breaks.

“Sometimes they’re going to go your way, sometimes they’re not,” Lance Leipold said.

Saturday was not the first time that the Jayhawks did not get on a looese football this season and gave up more points as a result of it. In the win over Missouri State, the Jayhawks forced a fumble inside of their own 5-yard-line and did not come up with it. Missouri State punched it in shortly after and tied that game at seven.

In the win over Nevada, the absence of fumble recoveries could’ve kept at least 10 Nevada points off of the board.

Kenny Logan, who was all over the field with 2.5 tackles for loss on nine tackles, forced a fumble that Nevada recovered inside of the 5-yard-line. The Wolf Pack worked their way into the end zone shortly after.