Defensive grades: Central Michigan game
Here are the defensive grades of the players from the Central Michigan game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.
|Player
|Final PFF Def. grades
|Snaps Played
|
Joe Dineen
|
91.2
|
55
|
Bryce Torneden
|
85.1
|
51
|
Shak Taylor
|
79.5
|
51
|
Brian Lipscomb
|
79.0
|
30
|
Keith Loneker
|
78.2
|
50
|
J.J. Holmes
|
75.6
|
19
|
Jelani Brown
|
74.4
|
22
|
Ricky Thomas
|
74.3
|
51
|
Daniel Wise
|
70.7
|
34
|
Isi Holani
|
64.2
|
16
|
Corione Harris
|
62.6
|
49
|
Azur Kamara
|
61.3
|
16
|
Mike Lee
|
59.7
|
52
|
Codey Cole
|
55.6
|
25
|
KeyShaun Simmons
|
52.8
|
29
|
Kyron Johnson
|
52.2
|
24
The biggest thing that jumps out are the balanced numbers across the board especially compared to last week against Nicholls State. In that game Dineen, Loneker, Wise, Taylor, Torneden all played over 70 snaps of the total 75 snaps.
Looking at this week the snaps were distributed all over the depth chart. The defensive line had a solid rotation. That will pay off with players getting a chance to rest.
Dineen's 91.2 score will place him in the tops in the country this week. Torneden for the second straight week scored high in PFF's rankings.
Also of note Jeremiah McCullough scored 90.3 in the ratings but only played nine snaps.
How they are graded:
The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.