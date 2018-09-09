Here are the defensive grades of the players from the Central Michigan game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.

The biggest thing that jumps out are the balanced numbers across the board especially compared to last week against Nicholls State. In that game Dineen, Loneker, Wise, Taylor, Torneden all played over 70 snaps of the total 75 snaps.

Looking at this week the snaps were distributed all over the depth chart. The defensive line had a solid rotation. That will pay off with players getting a chance to rest.

Dineen's 91.2 score will place him in the tops in the country this week. Torneden for the second straight week scored high in PFF's rankings.

Also of note Jeremiah McCullough scored 90.3 in the ratings but only played nine snaps.