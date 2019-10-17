“The biggest thing that I noticed was just the energy, not only from the players, the coaches, but just the energy that they take to the field,” Torneden said. “They sprint on and off the field. It's the little things that are going to add up and I think the energy is there. That’s apparent.”

Senior safety Bryce Torneden has seen the offense play with more energy in practice and that is something that can help with the defense.

The offensive players have given a positive outlook on what Brent Dearmon brings to the team. His approach and coaching might also give help to the defense.

Torneden has watched the offensive side gain an extra step in their approach since Dearmon took over the offense on the bye week.

He noticed the offense seems to have more confidence and that rubs off on the defensive players.

“I'd say it just gives us more confidence knowing that the offense is 110% confident in their game plan,” he said. “They have that energy collectively over there. It gives us more confidence. It definitely boosts us as well.”

The Jayhawks are 2-4 at the midway point in the season. With a bye week and the last half of the season still remaining, Torneden was asked if this like a new beginning.

“Having the bye week in the middle of the season, a new offensive coordinator, whatever the case may be, but I wouldn't say it's a new start,” Torneden said. “I think it gives us a chance to regroup and get the energy back. It came at a good time in the middle of the season.”

Torneden said they have done a good job adjusting as a team to the news of a change at offensive coordinator. They have adjusted and moved on to get ready for the road trip at Texas.

They have another challenge coming up with a good Texas offense led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“I think we're going to see that week in and week out playing the Big 12,” Torneden said about playing good quarterbacks. “His level (of play) and his resume and how great of a player he is, it brings a different level of preparation that we're going to have to have.”