JayhawkSlant - DeKedrick Sterns has arrived at KU, ready to compete

DeKedrick Sterns has touched down in Lawrence and is ready to start his career as a Jayhawk. The offensive lineman left Texas and is enrolling early.

If there is any indication how excited he is to get in the Kansas program the fact he started packing a while ago might be a clue.

“I'm super excited,” Sterns said. “I've been packed for about three weeks. I've been ready to go. I'm ready to get out of Texas and see something new. I've been in Texas all my life, so I feel like there's nothing to do down here anymore. I don’t what there will be in Kansas either, but it's just a different environment, different culture. Just something new.”

Sterns is part of the 2021 signing class where most recruits never got a chance to visit the school they signed with. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA suspended all official recruiting visits and didn’t allow face-to-face contact with coaches on campus.

That means several recruits signed without having visited their future home.

“If you think about it that is really scary,” Sterns said. “I mean, I've seen all the videos and virtual tours that I can see, but it's like I've still never been down there and got my own set of eyeballs on it. What happens if a recruit gets to campus and realizes they don’t like it?”

Sterns said he feels good about Kansas and the people associated in the program. He committed last April so he had a good relationship with the coaches. He has known everyone inside the building for a long time and know what to expect.