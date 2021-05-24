Deldrick Withers added 45 pounds, ready for Kansas
Deldrick Withers has been working to be in shape when he reports to Lawrence in two weeks. The defensive end from Arkansas had to put in extra work after the season to get back where he needs to be.
During his senior season Withers dropped a lot of weight.
“Over COVID, I lost close to 40 pounds,” Withers said. “I was 240 before the season started and by the end of it, I was like 205-209.”
He changed his eating pattern and was not able to lift as much.
“I wasn't eating as many meals as I was after the season,” he said. “I was just doing a lot of running, during the Coronavirus you can't really lift weights like that. Then I hurt my ankle in the middle of the season. So, nothing was really going right for me.”
Withers took it upon himself to change all of that before he reported to Kansas. He started changing his diet and working in the weight room.
He was right around 210 pounds when he started his climb to add the weight. A few months later he was above his weight when he started his senior year.
“I was lifting weights, eating protein, and I just got back to it and it just came back to me,” Withers said. “I was eating more than usual. I had to get extra meals in. I ate a whole lot of protein shakes and just lifting weights every day, once or twice, coming home, doing preserves and stuff like that.”
Three months later Withers shot up to 255 pounds and believes he is at the right weight as he gets ready to move to Lawrence.
This season Withers recorded 13 sacks from his defensive end spot. His best strength is rushing the passer and he believes changing to a 4-3 defense this year could play to his favor.
“That's actually perfect,” he said about the 4-3. “I was pretty much running a 4-3 and 4-2-5 since high school, so it's going be stuff I know. It's just going to be the terminology I got to get used to. That suits me more and what I like to do.”
Withers said he exchanged texts and information with members of the new staff. He also met with Lance Leipold during a Zoom call on his first day on the job.
“I thought that was great,” Withers said. “He got to talk to us the first day he started. I know he had a lot to do, but it shows how much he just cares about the program.”
During the transition Withers communicated with defensive line coach Kwahn Drake. Withers was happy to see Drake remain on staff because the two had a good relationship.
“We stay in touch and he talks to me almost two or three times a week,” Withers said. “He just stays in touch and always sees how I'm doing. He’s a great coach. I like the new staff and my defensive line coach, Drake, got to stay, so I'm always happy about that. I already have a great relationship with him.”