Deldrick Withers added 45 pounds, ready for Kansas

Deldrick Withers has been working to be in shape when he reports to Lawrence in two weeks. The defensive end from Arkansas had to put in extra work after the season to get back where he needs to be.

During his senior season Withers dropped a lot of weight.

“Over COVID, I lost close to 40 pounds,” Withers said. “I was 240 before the season started and by the end of it, I was like 205-209.”

He changed his eating pattern and was not able to lift as much.

“I wasn't eating as many meals as I was after the season,” he said. “I was just doing a lot of running, during the Coronavirus you can't really lift weights like that. Then I hurt my ankle in the middle of the season. So, nothing was really going right for me.”

Withers took it upon himself to change all of that before he reported to Kansas. He started changing his diet and working in the weight room.

He was right around 210 pounds when he started his climb to add the weight. A few months later he was above his weight when he started his senior year.

“I was lifting weights, eating protein, and I just got back to it and it just came back to me,” Withers said. “I was eating more than usual. I had to get extra meals in. I ate a whole lot of protein shakes and just lifting weights every day, once or twice, coming home, doing preserves and stuff like that.”